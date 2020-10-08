Three weeks down and four weeks to go for Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams, as they navigate through another Friday night of head-to-head section games.

Friday’s first-place showdown is in Atglen, where undefeated Octorara will welcome undefeated Elco for sole possession of the top spot in Section 4.

There are just 11 games on Friday’s docket, after Pequea Valley’s home date against Annville-Cleona was postponed until Nov. 6 after positive COVID-19 tests in PV’s school district. The Braves won’t return to the practice field until at least Oct. 14.

Previewing the entire Week 4 slate, with all games kicking off Friday at 7 p.m. ...

SECTION 1

Hempfield (2-0 league, 2-1 overall) at Cedar Crest (1-1, 1-2): The Black Knights share the section lead with Wilson, and Hempfield can’t get caught looking ahead to its head-to-head clash with the Bulldogs, which is Oct. 23 in West Lawn. The Knights lead the Falcons 28-18 all-time, and they’ve split their last two meetings. Cedar Crest is looking to bounce back after a 49-14 setback against Manheim Township, when the Falcons managed just 17 rushing yards. Key kid: Hempfield QB Cam Harbaugh (483 passing yards, 2 TD, 0 INT) has been steering the Knights’ ship quite capably.

Manheim Township (1-1, 1-2) at Penn Manor (0-2, 0-3): The Blue Streaks picked up a much-needed victory over Cedar Crest last week to crack the win column and get some good vibes flowing. Penn Manor, which has struggled stopping people, must find a way to put a lid on the Streaks’ balanced attack, piloted by QB Evan Clark, who has seven TD tosses against no picks. Township leads this series 15-9, including six wins in a row. Key kid: PM QB Luke Braas (343 passing yards, 2 TD) and the Comets’ offense needs some sustained drives, and to cash in as often as possible.

Wilson (2-0, 2-1) at McCaskey (0-2, 0-3): The Red Tornado’s losing streak now stands at 20 games in a row, after last week’s setback against Hempfield. Wilson comes to town riding a two-game winning streak, and the Bulldogs are tied for the top spot with Hempfield. They also lead this series 38-7-1, and McCaskey hasn’t defeated Wilson in over a decade. Key key: Tornado RB Shymere Covington rushed for 67 yards last week.

SECTION 2

Warwick (2-0, 3-0) at Elizabethtown (0-2, 1-2): The Warriors and the Bears will lock horns in a varsity tackle football game for the first time since 2003, when Warwick and E-town were Section 2 foes. There could be a milestone moment in this clash: Warwick QB Joey McCracken needs 224 passing yards to join the 5,000-yard club. He’ll have the league’s catch leader — Caleb Schmitz has 21 grabs — at his disposal. Key kid: E-town D-end Elijah Reitmeyer (11 tackles, 4 for losses, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries) has been a pest off the edge for the Bears.

Solanco (2-0, 2-1) at Manheim Central (0-2, 1-2): Two teams heading in opposite directions in this showdown: Solanco is coming off a win over previously unbeaten Cocalico, and the Golden Mules share the Section 2 lead with Warwick. Central is riding a two-game losing streak, and the Barons have given up 822 rushing yards, second-most in the league. Central, set for its home opener in this tussle, was also 1-2 last year, then ripped off seven wins in a row and won the section title for the fifth straight year. The Barons have won 12 games in a row in this series; Solanco’s last victory over the Barons was back in 2007. Key kids: If this game comes down to special teams, there are a trio of kickers who can all deliver: Solanco’s Trent McDowell drilled the game-winning 38-yard field goal last week against Cocalico, and Central’s dynamic duo of Logan Shull and Nate Reed are rock steady.

Conestoga Valley (1-1, 1-1) at Cocalico (1-1, 2-1): The Eagles are 2-0 against the Buckskins since CV came back down from Section 1, including last year’s wild 54-41 point-fest victory. Cocalico is looking to bounce back after last week’s at-the-wire setback against Solanco, while CV has some momentum after edging out Elizabethtown 10-7 in a defensive struggle last week. Key kid: Cocalico RB Anthony Bourassa leads the L-L League with 415 rushing yards, and he’s averaging 10.4 yards per carry. The Bucks better tackle Bourassa. Or else.

SECTION 3

Ephrata (1-1, 1-2) at Lancaster Catholic (0-2, 0-3): The Crusaders are 0-3 for the first time since 2017, but they went 2-0 against the Mountaineers the last two years in Section 3 games. Catholic is also coming off its first shutout loss since 2013 — Lampeter-Strasburg won 48-0 last Friday — and the Crusaders are trying to find their way offensively. Ephrata suffered six turnovers last week against Lebanon, and couldn’t hold a second-half lead. The Mounts might also get dual-threat QB Miracle Wratto (ankle) back tonight, so keep an eye on that. Key kid: Catholic RB Nevin Roman bolted for 129 yards back in Week 1 against Columbia. The Crusaders could use a similar, ground-gobbling effort here.

Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0, 3-0) at Donegal (1-1, 2-1): The Pioneers and the Indians will clash for the first time since they were Section 3 neighbors back in 2009. L-S is simply sizzling, firing on pretty much all cylinders across the board. Donegal was 2-0 before falling to Garden Spot last week, as the Spartans snapped their 26-game losing streak. Now the Indians have to rebound — pronto — and slow down one of the hottest teams in the district. Key kid: L-S LB Connor Nolt (18 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 forced fumbles, 3 INT) has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Pioneers.

Garden Spot (1-1, 1-2) at Lebanon (1-1, 2-1): The Spartans have more pep in their steps this week, after topping Donegal last Friday to snap a 26-game losing streak. They’ll face the Cedars for the first time since they were Section 2 foes in 2014 and 2015, and Garden Spot swept that series. The Spartans also beat the Cedars in the 2008 district playoffs. Key kid: Lebanon gunslinger QB Isaiah Rodriguez leads the league with 661 passing yards, and he needs 187 air yards to join the 5,000-yard club. Rodriguez and McCracken at Warwick could potentially both join the 5,000-yard club on Friday. More about that list here.

SECTION 4

Elco (2-0, 3-0) at Octorara (2-0, 3-0): First place will be on the line when the Raiders and the Braves collide, as Elco puts its 10-game regular-season unbeaten streak on the table against Octorara. The Raiders — 3-0 for the first time since 2009 — are No. 1 in the league in total offense (with a league-leading 1,115 rushing yards) and No. 3 in the league in total defense; the Braves — 3-0 for the first time since 2011 — are at No. 2 in total offense, and they’ve allowed the fewest rushing yards in the league. Elco won the previous two meetings, but both were nail-biters: 21-14 in 2018 and 14-6 last year. Key kid: Elco DE Owen Kahl had eight tackles, with 2.5 sticks for losses, in last week’s win over Pequea Valley.

Columbia (1-1, 2-1) at Northern Lebanon (0-2, 0-3): The Crimson Tide lost its grip on first place last week after a tough setback against Octorara. And they’ll get a Vikings’ outfit still searching for its identity, and now NL must contain Columbia’s array of offensive weaponry, which includes QB Robert Footman (597 passing yards, 4 TD) and RB Steven Rivas (255 yards, 3 TD). The Tide has won the last two games in this series. Key kid: NL RB Conor Leonard rushed for 103 yards last week against Annville-Cleona.

