Don’t look now, but there are just three weeks to go in the regular season for the 24 Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams. And there are just two weeks remaining in the District 3 power-points race, to earn a spot in a very exclusive playoff bracket later this month.

All eyes Friday night on Quarryville, where Solanco will welcome Warwick for a Section 2 first-place showdown. The Golden Mules and the undefeated Warriors share the lead, so the winner will claim sole possession of the top spot for the stretch drive.

Three games on the original slate won’t be played Friday; when Penn Manor, Lebanon and Donegal sent their students home this week because of COVID-19 concerns in their districts, the Comets postponed their Section 1 clash against McCaskey, the Cedars postponed their Section 3 showdown vs. Lancaster Catholic, and the Indians postponed their Section 3 tilt opposite Ephrata.

Those games will be made up at a later date; Donegal vs. Ephrata is now set for Nov. 6, while the other two games are TBA.

Lancaster Catholic and McCaskey were able to add games; the Crusaders will host Juniata on Friday, while the Red Tornado will play at Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon.

There are also two trophy games on Friday’s slate: Hempfield against Manheim Township for the Joseph F. Kurjiaka Trophy, and Octorara against Pequea Valley in their annual Battle of the Braves Bowl.

Here is a preview of the 12 Week 5 games; all 11 of Friday’s games begin at 7 p.m. …

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest (1-2 league, 1-3 overall) at Wilson (3-0, 3-1): It’s been all Bulldogs in this series, as Wilson leads by a wide 46-4-1 margin. The Bulldogs share the top spot in the section chase with Hempfield, and they can’t overlook the pass-happy Falcons with the Knights coming to West Lawn next week. Wilson features the top-ranked defensive unit in Section 1, and they’ve picked up a ton of momentum since that Week 1 setback vs. undefeated Governor Mifflin. … Key kid: Cedar Crest WR Ethan Heisey has been a home-run hitter on the flanks, averaging 20.3 yards per catch (15-305, 2 TD).

Manheim Township (2-1, 2-2) at Hempfield (3-0, 3-1): The Joseph F. Kurjiaka Trophy will be up for grabs in Landisville, as the Blue Streaks and the Black Knights, longtime bitter rivals in every sport across the board, renew pleasantries. Township has won six games in a row in the series, and the Streaks lead the Knights 30-28 in their all-time set. Hempfield’s last victory was a 56-28 win back in 2013. Township is riding a 2-game winning streak — thanks to some inspired, run-stuffing defensive play — and Hempfield has won three straight, and shares first place with Wilson. We’ll see if Knights’ key-cog RB-DB Tanner Hess (479 rushing yards, 8 TD) returns after leaving last week’s win over Cedar Crest with an injury; he’s expected to be in uniform vs. the Streaks. … Key kid: Hempfield QB Cam Harbaugh has been rock-steady — 60 percent completions, 546 passing yards, 0 INT — and he’ll need a clean performance against a hot Streaks’ defense. ... And this: Hempfield rookie skipper George Eager will be coaching against his alma mater; he was an all-star wideout during his playing days with Township. He's also a former assistant coach for the Streaks.

SECTION 2

Warwick (3-0, 4-0) at Solanco (3-0, 3-1): The Warriors and the Mules will tangle for the first time since 2003, the last time they were Section 2 foes, with sole possession of the top spot hanging in the balance. Solanco’s defense must keep gunslinger 5,000-yard passer Joey McCracken (520 passing yards, 3 TD) and rugged RB Colton Miller (339 rushing yards, league-best 13 TD runs) in check. … Key kid: Solanco DB Elijah Cunningham (9 tackles, 1 INT) must mark Warriors’ WR Caleb Schmitz, the league’s leading receiver (L-L-best 25 catches for 365 yards, 2 TD).

Conestoga Valley (1-2, 1-2) at Manheim Central (0-3, 1-3): The Barons are out to snap their first 3-game losing streak since — gulp — 1977, and they’ve dominated the series against the Buckskins; CV’s last win in the set was in 2013, and prior to that, Central won 18 in a row dating back to 1991, and the Barons won the last two games pretty convincingly, 48-7 in 2018 and 56-27 last fall. Still, this game evokes so many awesome memories of past L-L League rivalry matchups. … Key kid: Central WR Owen Sensenig has been a reliable, go-to target with 16 catches for 229 yards, plus four TD grabs.

Elizabethtown (0-3, 1-3) at Cocalico (2-1, 3-1): The Eagles have beaten the Bears in their last nine meetings in a row; E-town’s last win in the series was a 22-21 victory back in 2010. The Bears — who played both of their quarterbacks, Patrick Gilhool and Josh Rudy, last week against Warwick — are out to snap a 3-game slide, and the Eagles need wins to remain in the thick of the D3-4A playoff chase. E-town can’t let Cocalico RB Anthony Bourassa (459 rushing yards, 7 TD) and/or QB Carson Nash (275 rushing yards, 7 TD) run wild. … Key kid: Cocalico LB Luke Angstadt has a team-best 40 tackles, including five hits for losses and a sack.

SECTION 3

Garden Spot (1-2, 1-3) at Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0, 4-0): The former Section 2 combatants are now knocking heads in the new-look Section 3 format, and the Pioneers have won the last three meetings against the Spartans; Garden Spot’s last win in the series was a 42-36 decision back in 2016. L-S, coming off back-to-back shutout victories, is closing in fast on the section title, and the top seed in the D3-4A bracket. Garden Spot’s top priority: Finding a way to slow down L-S’s piping-hot offense, which is averaging 45 points a game, with three mercy rule-triggered victories. … Key kid: Pioneers’ hard-charging D-end Parker Owens (21 tackles, 9 sticks for losses, plus a sack) has been a nuisance off the edge, as L-S sports the second-ranked defense in the league; the Pioneers are yielding just 173 yards a game. Warwick is No. 1 at 169.

SECTION 4

Octorara (2-1, 3-1) at Pequea Valley (0-2, 0-3): It’s the Battle of the Braves backyard rivalry showdown, and Octorara leads PV in the series by a 7-3 count, including three wins in a row. PV’s last victory was a 21-8 nod back in 2016. PV, looking to snap a 23-game losing streak, will be back on the field for the first time in two weeks after the school’s coronavirus shutdown. Octorara is looking to bounce back after last week’s gut-punch loss to Elco. … Key kid: PV LB Orlando Stoltzfus (7 tackles, 1 sack) has to help limit Octorara’s Wing-T attack.

Elco (3-0, 4-0) at Northern Lebanon (0-3, 0-4): The Raiders took over sole possession of first place last Friday with a riveting 22-19 win at Octorara, and now they’ll set their sights on their first section championship since 2000 — and a potential D3-4A playoff bid for the third year in a row. Elco has won the last two games in the series against NL, which is still looking for some firmer footing this fall. The Raiders lead the league in total offense (408 yards a game) and rushing yards (1,484) and they’ve completed — get this — just five passes all season; QB Braden Bohannon, the league’s leading rusher with 599 stripes, simply hasn’t needed to go up top. Safe to say the Vikings will need a big rush-D effort in this backyard brawl. … Key kid: Elco RB-LB Luke Williams has been a 2-way terror for the Raiders. Wind him up and let him go.

Annville-Cleona (1-1, 2-2) at Columbia (2-1, 3-1): It was a short week for the Little Dutchmen, who topped James Buchanan 47-22 in a nonleague game on Monday. Now A-C has to turn around and face a balanced Crimson Tide squad that averages 375 yards and 33 points a game. A-C has won seven games in a row in the series, including a wild 70-43 victory last fall. Columbia last beat A-C in 2012, by an 18-6 count. … Key kid: Tide WR Keegin Zink has been a bombs-away deep threat, averaging 21.3 yards per catch (15-319, 3 TD).

NONLEAGUE

Juniata (2-1) at Lancaster Catholic (0-4): The Indians and the Crusaders will collide for the first time since 2007, when Catholic topped Juniata 42-20 in the D3-2A quarterfinals. The Indians have won two games in a row and they’re averaging 332 yards and 30 points a game. They’re playing in the new-look Mid-Penn Liberty division this fall. Juniata gets a Catholic team that is 0-4 for the first time since 2017, and the Crusaders have just three offensive touchdowns in 16 quarters; they switched up the QB duties last week, moving Mason McClair to wideout while inserting Will Cranford behind center; McClair won the QB derby coming out of camp. We’ll see if they stick with that set vs. the Indians. … Key kid: Juniata QB Jacob Condo has passed for 460 yards and four scores, and he has three TD keepers.

SATURDAY’S GAME

NONLEAGUE

McCaskey (0-4) at Harrisburg (1-0), 1 p.m.: The Tornado picked up this nonleague clash against the powerful Cougars, who blitzed Berks Catholic 62-28 last Friday. Harrisburg, which won District 3 championships in 2007, 2016 and 2018, originally shelved all fall sports back in August, but early last week, the Cougars’ athletic programs got the thumbs up to return to action. Harrisburg is trying to wedge in the minimum four games to qualify for the playoffs before the District 3 cutoff on Oct. 26. They’ll get a McCaskey squad looking to snap a 21-game losing streak. Harrisburg had a home-and-home nonleague set with the Tornado in 2014-15; the Cougars won both games, 46-21 in 2014 and 40-6 in 2015. … Key kids: Two Cougars’ backs to watch in this tussle; RB Kiev Gregg zoomed for 128 yards and three scores and RB Jaylon Johnston rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns in Harrisburg’s win over Berks Catholic. Cougars’ QB John McNeil had an efficient game, going 6-for-9 for 161 yards with a pair of TD tosses, and Kyle Williams returned a punt 69 yards for another score for Harrisburg.

