It’s make-or-break week in Section Two of Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestling.

The three-way tie atop the section, consisting of Donegal, Garden Spot and Lampeter-Strasburg, will be reduced to two — if the wrestling gods are feeling puckish, maybe one — on Tuesday as Garden Spot hosts Donegal and L-S rolls out the welcome mat for Manheim Central.

All three tuned up over the weekend.

The Pioneers (5-1 league, 9-5 overall) swept a tri-meet at Ephrata on Saturday, taking the measure of the host Mountaineeers 42-32, before defeating Octorara 42-24.

For the Spartans and Indians it was a mixed weekend.

Garden Spot (5-1, 11-2) trounced Hershey and Northeastern in a Saturday tri-meet at Spring Grove, but fell to the host Rockets 47-17.

Donegal (5-1, 11-3) stopped Manheim Central on Friday night in a section tussle, 48-18, then traveled to Quarryville Saturday for a brunch bash with the Golden Mules. Solanco prevailed 40-26, pulling away from 24-20 with four bouts to go.

For the Pioneers and Indians, it’s been a strange ride this season, between COVID-19-pandemic absences and snow-related postponements.

“We went sledding two days, and just had a team-bonding experience,” said Indians' senior Garrett Blake, whose team had an 11-day layoff. “But we couldn’t get in the building, so no workouts.”

The snow cooled the momentum of an L-S squad that weathered a COVID-19 storm that laid waste to the lineup early on before they rebounded with three straight wins, including dealing Garden Spot its first loss of the season.

“It was pretty hard at the beginning,” L-S senior Arik Harnish said. “Everybody was feeling kind of down, but we kept our heads up. Everyone helped each other out. We just kept positive, we got some more guys back and it became fun again.”

If winning is fun — and it is — Harnish had a blast Saturday, collecting a pair of wins to extend his record to 13-1. He slapped his signature cross-face cradle on Ephrata's Tanner McCracken for a fall, then scored a take-down with 11 seconds showing to deal Octorara’s Braeden Amole his first loss this season, 5-4.

Tipping the hat

Big props to Manheim Central's Brett Barbush who, risking his unbeaten record, bumped from 189 Friday night to face Blake at 215. Barbush came in at 11-0, Blake 12-0, and the Barons' sophomore got the early advantage with the first take-down.

Blake turned the tables and led 3-2 after one, making it 4-2 with an escape to open the second period. Barbush answered with his second take-down, but could not hold Blake, who reversed to take a 6-4 lead into the final two minutes.

Trusting his offense from neutral, Barbush chose standing. Blocking Barbush’s shot, Blake scored, then turned Barbush, who tried a throw off a roll. Blake remained undefeated with a 10-4 win.

“I really needed that match,” Blake said. “I wrestled him before and, I’ll tell you what, he got a lot better. I’d rather beat him (10-4) and get better, than pinning whoever in the first period (or) second period.”

Keeping it 100

This past week McCaskey senior Andrew “Bubba” Vogelbacher became the second L-L League wrestler to join the 100-win club this season, pinning Hempfield’s J.J. Plaza in 1:38. Tied with Donnie Luciano at 100 wins, for the moment, Vogelbacher is just the third wrestler in the Red Tornado’s storied 10-decade history to achieve 100 career wins. Lex Ortiz is the Tornado’s all-time victory king with 127.

Team tourney news

District Three has announced that the Team Championships in Class 3A and 2A will be held Monday, February 15. Four teams make the field in each class, with the No. 1 seed — as determined by the District Power Ratings — hosting. The cutoff date for qualifying is Saturday, Feb. 13 and, currently, the top seeds are Boiling Springs in 2A and Daniel Boone in 3A.

One caveat: At present Boone does not meet the eight-match minimum to qualify. However, Monday through Thursday the Blazers will wrestle six times, including hosting Conestoga Valley Thursday. Should Boone stumble, Central Dauphin is primed to step into the top spot, followed by Gettysburg, Hempfield and Cumberland Valley.

The top spot has been passed around in 2A of late, with Northern Lebanon, Newport and West Perry all having a moment before the Bubblers grabbed the top spot.

Brandywine Heights has slipped into the conversation, bumping West Perry out of the top four, for the moment.

• Dave Byrne is an LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent who covers L-L wrestling. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @dbyrneman.