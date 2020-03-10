COATESVILLE — With less than two minutes remaining in an eventual 67-39 season-ending loss in Tuesday’s PIAA Class 5A second round playoff, fourth-year Elizabethtown boys basketball coach Rocky Parise wanted to get his seniors on the floor together for one last run.

Josh Potteiger subbed into the game for the first time with 1:53 left, joining fellow seniors Ryan Parise, Elijah Eberly, Gavin Gilhool and Alex O’Shea already in the game.

“I think that was the way to do it,” coach Parise said afterward. “Get them a little bit of recognition.”

The senior group, which also included injured Brody Beach, accomplished something no other E-town team had done by winning a state playoff game for the first time in program history less than a week before, which made Tuesday’s lopsided loss to Archbishop Ryan (19-8) at Coatesville Area Senior High School a little less painful.

“We’ve been together for a really long time,” Parise said. “We’ve been in the gym for a really long time. So while we didn’t want it to come to an end, I think we’re all a bit satisfied with what we did.”

Lancaster County Christian also saw its season come to a close earlier in the night at Coatesville in a 85-50 loss to defending state champ Sankofa Freedom in a PIAA Class 1A second round matchup. More that in a bit.

E-town: After a first quarter that saw four lead changes, the advantage changed hands for a fifth time when E-town went up 13-11 at the 5:40 mark of the second quarter. It would be the Bears' last lead of the night, as Archbishop Ryan responded with a 9-0 run and outscored E-town 15-3 to close out the quarter and take a 26-16 lead into the break.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two runner-up Bears (20-10) trailed by double-digits despite holding the Raiders to 6 of 22 shooting from the floor in the first half. But E-town had trouble cracking Ryan’s 2-3 zone defense it employed midway through the second quarter after going up 20-13 when a few of its starters ran into foul trouble. Plus, the Bears missed a handful of layups early on.

“And they put length at the top of it,” Parise said of the Raiders’ zone. “Their length to get it past that first level of defense we really struggled with. Give them all the credit. That’s a tough zone.”

And the E-town defense struggled getting a stop on the other end, evidenced best in the third quarter when Archbishop Ryan scored on 10 of 12 possessions to build a 45-29 advantage heading into the final frame.

E-town, which came in averaging 64. 1 points a game, was held to its season-low in single-game points scored. It was also the Bears’ largest margin of defeat.

They were paced by leading-scorers Parise (16 points) and Eberly (11 points). Parise finished with 1,070 career points, third-best in program history, while Eberly finished with 975 career points. Both will be playing at the NCAA Division III level next season, Parise at Washington & Jefferson and Eberly at DeSales.

They were part of a senior group that played a large role in taking a program that had five wins just four seasons ago to one that reached the second round of the state tournament for the first time.

“Sometimes you can work really hard but you still don’t win or get your reward,” Parise said. “These guys worked hard. We had some individual great accomplishments. We had some awesome team accomplishments these last two years. So when they go on in life and it gets tough, they know they can keep grinding and keep working because there is success at the end of that.”

BOX SCORE

Sankofa Freedom 85, Lancaster County Christian 50: LCC jumped out to an early 15-10 lead in part by hitting three trays and employing a 3-2 zone defense that briefly slowed the high-paced Warriors, who responded with a 14-0 run to close out the first quarter and outscored the Lions 34-7 over the final 11:10 of the first half to take a 44-22 lead into the break. LCC cut the deficit to 49-33 in the opening minutes of the third quarter, but Sankofa went on an 18-2 run from there to take a 67-35 lead into the fourth quarter. LCC was paced by senior Charles Hall (19 points) and sophomore Josh Glessner (10 points). It was the final game for LCC head coach Nate Long, a Penn Manor alum who informed players and parents in recent weeks that he’s stepping down from coaching at season’s end. Long went over 100 career wins midway through last season.