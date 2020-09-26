LEBANON — Lampeter-Strasburg comes at you in droves.

Seven Pioneers caught passes and eight L-S players gained yards on the ground as the Pioneers rumbled past Lebanon 42-14 Friday night in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three game in socially-distanced Lebanon Alumni Stadium.

A small crowd of Lebanon football parents looked on as L-S improved to 2-0.

The Pioneers got a big game from quarterback Sean McTaggart, who ran for 104 yards and one touchdown, threw for 153 yards and another TD, and pushed all the right buttons on a team that has a lot of options.

Lebanon's options are mostly aerial, but the Cedars landed some shots.

They fired first, on an Isaiah Rodriguez pass that bounced off the hands of Alex Rufe and into those of Kaden Harbaugh, who sprinted 59 yards to L-S's 21. Three plays later the Cedars punched it in, on a 9-yard run by Matt Brown.

The Pioneers' previous possession ended on two incomplete passes, so they went all ground — 60 yards in 12 plays, and tied it on a 1-yard run by Alex Knapp.

That looked too easy, and so did the Pioneers' next TD march, 47 yards in just four plays, Knapp again scoring from four yards out.

Lebanon answered with Rodriguez hitting Michael Johnson, who beat single coverage and was behind the defense, for a 50-yard TD.

The Cedars were starting to get a bit of a handle on defending the run, and they put together a goal-line stand to stop L-S at Lebanon's 2 on the next possession.

Then came a critical sequence — the Cedars fumbled away a completed pass at their own 10. Three plays later it was 21-14 on Owen Fikkert's 3-yard run.

L-S forced a three-and-out, and then delivered a nicely balanced, 12-play, 72-yard drive on which McTaggart stood out with his arm (completing 4 of 6) and legs. He scored just before halftime, from seven yards out, to give the Pioneers control.

Although the Cedars moved the ball and threatened in the third quarter. It never got close than that.

Rodriguez, a three-year starter, looks sharp and comfortable in Lebanon's Air-Raid attack. He completed 24 of 40 passes for 318 yards. Johnson had eight catches for 117.

L-S hosts Lancaster Catholic next Friday, while Lebanon goes to Ephrata.