Sean McTaggart missed out on Lampeter-Strasburg's joyride to the District Three Class 4A championship last fall.

But back and better than ever after missing last season with a knee injury, McTaggart had an absolutely monster game Friday night, helping the Pioneers punch their tickets back to the district title game.

McTaggart completed 17 of 24 passes for 353 yards with a District Three playoff single-game record seven touchdown passes, as L-S outlasted Conrad Weiser 56-35 in a wild and wonderfully wacky semifinal showdown in Lampeter.

McTaggart had five TD passes in the first half alone, hitting five different receivers in the process, as top-seeded L-S (8-0) took a seemingly safe 35-0 lead. Undaunted, Conrad Weiser, the No. 4 seed, scored 28 unanswered points and was within one score early in the third quarter.

But McTaggart had two more TD tosses in the third quarter to stop the bleeding, and Alex Knapp, who caught two TD passes, punched in a 4-yard TD run with 4:41 to go to finally ice it for the Pioneers, who will host L-L League neighbor Elco for the district title next Friday.

Elco, the No. 2 seed, topped Northern York 42-7 to earn a spot in the final. Interestingly, the Pioneers have KO'd the Raiders in the first round of the 4A playoffs in the last two years. When they clash next week in Lampeter, the district gold trophy will be hanging in the balance.

Friday, McTaggart simply singed the Scouts up top. In the first half alone, he had a 70-yard TD bomb to Austin Stoltzfus — after L-S turned the all over on its first possession of the game — a 16-yard flip to Beau Heyser and a 29-yard dart to Drew Harris, as the Pioneers built a 19-0 first-quarter cushion.

Later, McTaggart hit Ian Herr for a 78-yard TD — with Herr making a couple of fancy, stop-on-a-dime moves to beat his man and score — and then Knapp hauled in a 20-yard TD and L-S was up 35-0 with 4:33 to go in the first half.

Weiser (6-1) punched back with three straight scores; QB Logan Klitsch, who was dynamic behind center for the Scouts, had a 51-yard TD keeper, before tossing a 39-yard TD strike to Nate Fizz and a 22-yard TD pass to Hunter Eberhardt, and L-S's lead was down to 35-21 at the half.

Klitsch's 63-yard TD jaunt early in the third quarter made it 35-28, but that's the closest Weiser would get. McTaggart's 23-yard TD strike to Heyser, and his 21-yard TD toss to Knapp restored order, and put the Pioneers back up by a cozy 49-21.

Klitsch passed for 227 yards, but L-S sacked him seven times — four by defensive end Parker Owens. Heyser, who had two TD grabs, also intercepted a pass for the Pioneers, who will go for their third overall district championship next week.

McTaggart's 7-TD night snapped the previous D3 mark of six TD passes, held by Harrisburg's Yahmir Wilkerson vs. Manheim Central in the 2016 5A title game.