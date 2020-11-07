From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

Here are three top takeaways from Friday’s games:

1. Two stats that immediately jumped off the page late Friday: First, in Elco’s 42-7 triumph over Northern York, the Raiders attempted — get this — zero passes. None. Zip. Not a one. Elco ran 39 plays from scrimmage against the Polar Bears, and every single one of them was a running play. It certainly worked; the Raiders gobbled up 369 yards on the ground — 136 by QB Braden Bohannon and 131 by Jake Williams — and Elco barreled into next week’s D3-4A title game opposite Lampeter-Strasburg, which survived a crazy 56-35 decision against Conrad Weiser, which brings me to my second number: Seven. As in, L-S QB Sean McTaggart tossed seven touchdown passes in the Pioneers’ victory over the Scouts. Seven. That’s a new D3 single-game record, by the way. The previous mark was six TD throws in a game, set by Harrisburg’s Yahmir Wilkerson against Manheim Central in the 2016 D3-5A finale in Hersheypark Stadium. … Perhaps the most impressive thing about McTaggart’s seven TD strikes: He hit five different receivers, including Austin Stoltzfus, Ian Herr, Alex Knapp, Beau Heyser and Drew Harris. Kudos to McTaggart not only for getting back on the field this season after missing his junior campaign last fall with a devastating knee injury, but for working his behind off to come back stronger and better than ever. Operating behind a menacing O-line, and running coach John Manion’s Pistol Wing-T spread attack, McTaggart has been a maestro this fall. He was simply amazing Friday against Weiser, making clutch throw after clutch throw, and picking out a battalion of receivers with pinpoint accuracy — and in absolute crunch time, with a spot in the district finals hanging in the balance. It will go down as one of the best L-L QB performances in league history; McTaggart was money in a must-win game. It was jaw-dropping to watch.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATS, STANDINGS

2. Remember last month when I said like a dozen times that I keep overlooking Conestoga Valley? I did it again Friday, picking Penn Manor to snap the Buckskins’ 3-game tear. End result: CV 30, PM 14. That’s four wins in a row for coach Gerad Novak and his Bucks, who continue to pop big plays and put up crooked number on the stat sheet and on the scoreboard. CV piled up 399 yards against the Comets, including 199 on the ground. Two big plays helped CV win it: Kaden Martin returned a fumble recovery 48 yards for a TD, and RB Nick Tran — thrust into more touches with Booper Johnson battling some nagging injuries — ripped off a 61-yard TD romp. CV also forced three turnovers in its win over the Comets, so the Bucks were opportunistic as well. They’ll go for a 5-game winning streak to cap the season next week when Daniel Boone out of the Berks League invades Witmer for a makeup nonleague tussle. Gut hunch: I’ll probably be picking CV; I think I learned my lesson by now. … FYI: CV’s 4-game winning streak is its longest since a 4-gamer in 2018.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. Speaking of finishing fast …. Lancaster Catholic made it two wins in a row to close out its campaign, after the Crusaders KO’d old Section 3 rival Annville-Cleona 24-7 in a crossover game on Friday. The star of the show was scatback Tony Cruz, who scooted for 172 yards on 19 carries, including an 18-yard TD run. We had an inkling that the kickers might play a role in this clash, and Catholic’s Daniel Mueller capped the Crusaders’ win with a 23-yard field goal — his fourth FG in the last two weeks. Mueller will hit the offseason as one of the top specialists in the state due back for his senior season next fall. Exhale, Crusader Crazies. Things weren’t looking so great when you were 0-6. But back-to-back wins for rookie skipper Chris Maiorino was exactly what the doctor ordered.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage