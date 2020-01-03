Seahawks Eagles Football

Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson, left, and Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz meet after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. Seattle won 17-9. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Seattle Seahawks Sunday in an NFL wild-card game. 

Here's what you need to know about the playoff matchup.

Seahawks (11-5) at Eagles (9-7)

When

Sunday, 4:40 p.m.

Where

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

TV

NBC -- WGAL Channel 8 and WCAU Channel 10

The other NFL wild-card games

Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m., Saturday on ABC (WHTM Channel 27 and WPVI Channel 6) and ESPN

Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m., Saturday on CBS

Minnesota at New Orleans, 4:35 p.m., Sunday on FOX

Tickets

Here are links to a few of the vendors selling tickets to the game. Prices, as of Friday at 9:45 a.m., range from $117 to $1,866 per seat.

Stubhub

Ticketmaster

Vividseats

Sign up for our newsletter

Odds

The Eagles are 1.5-point underdogs according to sportsline.com as reported at CBSSports.com. The over/under is 45.5.

Last time they played

The Seahawks beat the Eagles 17-9 on Nov. 24. Seattle led 17-3 until the Eagles scored a TD with 20 seconds left in the game. After that Week 12 loss, which was the second defeat of three straight, the Eagles were 5-6.

In that game, Eagles receiver Greg Ward Jr., who has become a key player in the offense with all the Birds' injuries, caught his first NFL pass.

Streaks

Eagles:  Philly won four straight to go from 5-7 to 9-7 and win the NFC East.

Eagles' schedule

Seahawks: Seattle has lost its last two games and three of the last four. If the Seahawks had won Sunday against the 49ers (SF won 26-21), they would have been the NFC West champs and hosted a wild-card game. 

Seahawks' schedule