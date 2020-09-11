From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

Some housekeeping items on today’s list:

1. At long last, there will be real, live football games today and Saturday. Hallelujah. Scrimmages, yes. But teams will get on buses and travel to a neighboring school. Stadiums — albeit mostly empty — will come alive with chatter and sounds of competition, like the sound of a referee’s whistle. You remember that noise, right? Uniforms will be on. Shoulder pads. Spikes. Helmets. The works. Scoreboards will even be fired up. Nobody will win. Nobody will lose. The stats won’t count. No trophies or medals will be earned. And there will be plenty of social distancing being practiced. But in a year where everyone was thisclose to not even having a season — and knowing in the back of their minds that the plug could be pulled at pretty much any time — this will be a much-needed welcomed sight. Happy to report that I’ll be at a pair of scrimmages: Friday at 7 p.m. when Manheim Central travels over to Manheim Township. That’s a pretty juicy matchup. And then Saturday at 10 a.m., when Lampeter-Strasburg hosts Conestoga Valley in the faux Lampeter Bowl. Mike Gross will be dropping by Lebanon on Friday at 4 p.m., when the Cedars will welcome McCaskey — just two days after the Red Tornado received the good news that they will indeed have a season. He's also heading to Myerstown on Saturday at 10 a.m. for the Penn Manor at Elco scrimmage. We’ll have photos and stories over the weekend; stay tuned for the coverage, as real, live football — in this nutty 2020 season — gets cranked up.

BONUS NUGGET: Manheim Township has found a Week 1 opponent. The Blue Streaks will host La Salle College out of District 12 on Sept. 18 for a nonleague clash in Neffsville. The Explorers went 8-3 last year, including a loss to St. Joe's Prep in the D12 playoffs. La Salle College plays in the Philadelphia Catholic League, which opted out of football this fall because of COVID-19. But the Explorers are playing an independent schedule.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

2. We’re all still trying to figure out what the spectator policy might look like at games this season — and those games, by the way, start next Friday night. As of Sept. 11, the governor’s mandate is for 250 people — total, with no fans — in a stadium. And he’s expected to veto a bill passed in the PA State Senate on Thursday, allowing individual school districts to determine how many people they let in for a stadium event. But it looks like at least one L-L League team will take matters into its own hands and let more than 250 people in: Wilson. Mike Drago at the Reading Eagle is reporting that Wilson’s school board this week approved a motion to expand spectator capacity to 609, total, inside Gurski Stadium. That number includes players, coaches, trainers, marching band members, cheerleaders and other essential staff and game-day personnel. According to Wilson’s school board, that could allow approximately another 300 people into the stadium. Keep your fingers crossed with all of this stadium capacity stuff. The PIAA is working on it. Now individual school districts are working on it. Hopefully everyone has a concrete answer by next Friday night — when the games will count. This we do know: Odds will be pretty slim that anyone will allow 100 percent capacity in their stadium this fall. It is what it is. So get used to it.

3. We’re very happy to announce the debut of the L-L Football Exclusive newsletter, which will drop for the first time on Friday afternoon. The newsletter will go out Thursday through Monday throughout the season, and will include tidbits and links to all of our L-L League football coverage. It’s simple to sign up; just enter your email. Boom, done. See the links below. We’re also thrilled to be bringing back the $1 sports pass for online subscriptions. L-L League athletes, coaches and fans won’t want to miss that; you’ll get all of our wall-to-wall local coverage — including box scores, standings, schedules, team stat pages, photos, videos and more — for just a buck a month. So kindly sign up for the football newsletter, and definitely check out the $1 sports pass, so you don’t miss any of our coverage this fall.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage