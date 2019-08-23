The Lancaster-Lebanon League football season has arrived, and there are 20 big games, featuring all 24 local teams in action tonight.

The scoreboard below will be updated throughout Friday’s action, and be sure to check back later in this post for links to our game coverage, with stories, photos and more.

LNP/LancasterOnline will be covering 17 games tonight, so be sure to follow along in the adjoining live post for Twitter updates from our reporters across the area.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Cedar Crest 21, Lebanon 0

Hempfield 12, Dallastown 3

Manheim Township 26, CD East 0

Red Lion 19, McCaskey 0

Penn Manor 7, Conestoga Valley 7

Warwick 14, Ephrata 0

Wilson 7, Central Dauphin 3

Cocalico 20, Conrad Weiser 0

Donegal 7, Elizabethtown 0

Garden Spot 7, Daniel Boone 7

Lampeter-Strasburg 14, Spring Grove 0

Manheim Central 3, Susquehanna Township 0

Northeastern York 20, Solanco 14

Milton Hershey 14, Annville-Cleona 9

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Columbia 7, Eastern York 6

Elco at Susquenita

Camp Hill 10, Lancaster Catholic 0

Pine Grove 22, Northern Lebanon 0

Octorara 3, Pottstown 0

Kennard-Dale 14, Pequea Valley 0