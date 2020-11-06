Seventeen Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams will be in action this weekend. Fourteen of them played Friday night, with another two to kick off Saturday and one more on Monday.

Of those 17, three are in District Three semifinal playoff action, while the others are in regular season games, ten of those in likely season finales.

The results for each of Friday's games are below:

District Three Class 4A semifinals

No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg 56, No. 4 Conrad Weiser 35 FINAL (livestream)

No. 2 Elco 42, No. 3 Northern York 7 FINAL (livestream)

L-L League Section Three/Four crossover

Lancaster Catholic 24 at Annville-Cleona 7 FINAL (livestream)

Nonleague

Berks Catholic 35, Donegal 14 FINAL (livestream)

James Buchanan 39, Northern Lebanon 13 FINAL

Conestoga Valley 30, Penn Manor 14 FINAL (livestream)

Octorara 27, McCaskey 10 FINAL (livestream)

Manheim Township at Pennsbury (livestream) (This game was canceled)

Exeter 37, Elizabethtown 9 FINAL (livestream)

Hempfield 51, Cocalico 28 FINAL (livestream)

Pine Grove 43, Pequea Valley 6 FINAL

Saturday, Nov. 7

Hershey at Manheim Central, noon (livestream)

District Three Class Class 5A semifinal: No. 3 New Oxford at No. 2 Warwick, 7 p.m. (livestream)

Monday, Nov. 9

Southern Huntingdon at Columbia, 6 p.m.