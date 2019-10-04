All 24 L-L League football teams are back in action for Week 7 games, as the section chases and races for playoff spots begin to heat up.

There are 11 games on Friday night. You can follow along with updates on the scoreboard below, sponsored by Kegel's Produce. And once all the games go final, be sure to follow the links to our game coverage with stories, stats and photos.

NOTE: The Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona Section 3 game was postponed until Monday at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Penn Manor at Cedar Crest

Wilson 7, Hempfield 0

Manheim Township at Warwick

Solanco at McCaskey

Cocalico 7, Conestoga Valley 0

Elizabethtown at Garden Spot

Manheim Central at Lampeter-Strasburg

Columbia at Ephrata

Elco at Donegal

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster Catholic at Octorara

Northern Lebanon 6, Lebanon 0

MONDAY'S GAME

Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona, 5 p.m.