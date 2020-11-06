Seventeen Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams will be in action this weekend. Fifteen of them will play Friday night. Two of them will play Saturday. Another will play on Monday.

Of those 17, three are District Three semifinal playoff action, while 14 others are in regular season games, ten of those in likely season finales.

Live scores for each of Friday's games are below:

District Three Class 4A semifinals:

No. 4 Conrad Weiser at No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg (livestream)

No. 3 Northern York at No. 2 Elco (livestream)

L-L League Section Three/Four cross-over:

Lancaster Catholic at Annville-Cleona (livestream)

Non-league crossovers:

Berks Catholic at Donegal (livestream)

Northern Lebanon at James Buchanan

Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley (livestream)

McCaskey at Octorara (livestream)

Manheim Township at Pennsbury (livestream)

Exeter at Elizabethtown (livestream)

Cocalico at Hempfield (livestream)

Pequea Valley at Pine Grove

Saturday, Nov. 7:

Hershey at Manheim Central, 12 p.m. (livestream)

District Three Class Class 5A semifinal: No. 3 New Oxford at No. 2 Warwick, 7 p.m. (livestream)

Monday, Nov. 9:

Southern Huntingdon at Columbia, 6 p.m.