It will be a busy weekend of Lancaster-Lebanon League football action, with 16 games on tonight's schedule, and then two more games on Saturday's slate.

Tonight's matchups include five head-to-head Section 3 clashes, plus 11 nonleague games. Check the scoreboard below for updated scores, and then check back after all the action for our coverage from all 16 games.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Annville-Cleona at Ephrata

Columbia at Donegal

Lancaster Catholic at Elco

Northern Lebanon at Octorara

Lebanon at Pequea Valley

Cedar Crest at York

Hempfield at Central York

Central Dauphin at Manheim Township

Dallastown at Penn Manor

Manheim Central at Warwick

Wilson at Spring-Ford

Governor Mifflin at Cocalico

Conestoga Valley at Spring Grove

Conrad Weiser at Elizabethtown

Solanco at New Oxford

Garden Spot at Palmyra

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Lampeter-Strasburg at West York

McCaskey at Reading