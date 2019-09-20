Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are back at it for Week 5 of the regular season. There are 11 games tonight and one game on Saturday's schedule.

You can follow all of tonight's action below on the L-L League football scoreboard, sponsored by Kegel's Produce. And be sure to check back after all the action for links to our game coverage.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Manheim Township 56, Cocalico 7 (FINAL)

Warwick 49, McCaskey 6 (FINAL)

Wilson 51, Penn Manor 24 (FINAL)

Cedar Crest 34, Hempfield 21 (FINAL)

Manheim Central 54, Elizabethtown 6 (FINAL)

Lampeter-Strasburg 55, Garden Spot 10 (FINAL)

Octorara 44, Pequea Valley 7 (FINAL)

Lebanon 30, Lancaster Catholic 22 (FINAL)

Donegal 31, Ephrata 13 (FINAL)

Annville-Cleona 70, Columbia 43 (FINAL)

Elco 37, Northern Lebanon 7 (FINAL)

SATURDAY'S GAME

Conestoga Valley at Solanco