Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are back at it for Week 5 of the regular season. There are 11 games tonight and one game on Saturday's schedule.
You can follow all of tonight's action below on the L-L League football scoreboard, sponsored by Kegel's Produce. And be sure to check back after all the action for links to our game coverage.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Manheim Township 56, Cocalico 7 (FINAL)
Warwick 49, McCaskey 6 (FINAL)
Wilson 51, Penn Manor 24 (FINAL)
Cedar Crest 34, Hempfield 21 (FINAL)
Manheim Central 54, Elizabethtown 6 (FINAL)
Lampeter-Strasburg 55, Garden Spot 10 (FINAL)
Octorara 44, Pequea Valley 7 (FINAL)
Lebanon 30, Lancaster Catholic 22 (FINAL)
Donegal 31, Ephrata 13 (FINAL)
Annville-Cleona 70, Columbia 43 (FINAL)
Elco 37, Northern Lebanon 7 (FINAL)
SATURDAY'S GAME
Conestoga Valley at Solanco