Friday night marks the start of the back half of the regular season in what will be Week Six of action. Thus, some games might feel as though a little bit more importance are riding on them as section crowns and playoff berths are on the horizon.

With that said, this week’s Lancaster-Lebanon League action is highlighted by two Section One games between undefeated teams, and a big-time Section Two rivalry game.

You can follow along with all of Friday’s action below with our week L-L football scoreboard, sponsored by Kegel’s Produce. Games kick off at 7 p.m. And we’ll provide live updates to the scores as we get them.

Hempfield 20, Lampeter-Strasburg 7, Halftime

Manheim Township 21, Wilson 14, Halftime

Cedar Crest 14, Warwick 7, 3rd Qtr

Penn Manor 40, McCaskey 7, 2nd Qtr

Manheim Central 29, Cocalico 27, 3rd Qtr

Garden Spot 18, Conestoga Valley 10, Halftime

Elizabethtown 14, Solanco 14, 3rd Qtr

Lancaster Catholic 24, Annville-Cleona 14, Halftime

Lebanon 20, Columbia 7, 3rd Qtr

Donegal 14, Octorara 13, 3rd Qtr

Elco 28, Ephrata 13, 3rd Qtr

Northern Lebanon 29, Pequea Valley 0, Halftime

