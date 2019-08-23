The Lancaster-Lebanon League football season has arrived, and there are 20 big games, featuring all 24 local teams in action tonight.

The scoreboard below will be updated throughout Friday’s action, and be sure to check back later in this post for links to our game coverage, with stories, photos and more.

LNP/LancasterOnline will be covering 17 games tonight, so be sure to follow along in the adjoining live post for Twitter updates from our reporters across the area.

Click on the links for game coverage ...

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Cedar Crest 28, Lebanon 6 (FINAL)

Hempfield 26, Dallastown 3 (FINAL)

Manheim Township 43, CD East 6 (FINAL)

Red Lion 39, McCaskey 14 (FINAL)

Penn Manor 19, Conestoga Valley 13 (FINAL)

Warwick 61, Ephrata 0 (FINAL)

Wilson 21, Central Dauphin 13 (FINAL)

Cocalico 42, Conrad Weiser 15 (FINAL)

Elizabethtown 17, Donegal 7 (FINAL)

Daniel Boone 20, Garden Spot 14 (FINAL)

Lampeter-Strasburg 50, Spring Grove 6 (FINAL)

Manheim Central 16, Susquehanna Township 7 (FINAL)

Northeastern York 55, Solanco 35 (FINAL)

Milton Hershey 48, Annville-Cleona 16 (FINAL)

Columbia 35, Eastern York 28 (FINAL)

Susquenita 21, Elco 19 (FINAL)

Lancaster Catholic 39, Camp Hill 25 (FINAL)

Pine Grove 50, Northern Lebanon 8 (FINAL)

Pottstown 14, Octorara 13 (FINAL)

Kennard-Dale 55, Pequea Valley 6 (FINAL)