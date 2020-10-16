There are 10 games tonight that involve L-L League football teams and this is the place to keep updated on all of those contests.
Among the games being covered by the LNP | LANCASTERONLINE staff tonight are Conestoga Valley at Manheim Central, which Mike Gross will have all the details on.
John Walk will be in Quarryville to report on the Warwick-Solanco contest, a battle of teams undefeated in Section Two play. And Jeff Reinhart will be in Landisville to provide the scoop on the Section One clash between Manheim Township and Hempfield.
All of the contests, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the night on the LNP|LancasterOnline L-L Football Scoreboard, sponsored by Kegel's Produce.
The scores will be links to game stories when the reporters complete their articles later tonight.
Links to box scores for all the games, the L-L League standings and the schedule for next week's contests are also below.
In addition to Friday's games, McCaskey will play at Harrisburg Saturday afternoon.
Secton One
Manheim Township at Hempfield (live-stream)
Cedar Crest at Wilson (live-stream)
Section Two
Warwick at Solanco (live-stream)
Conestoga Valley at Manheim Central (live-stream)
Elizabethtown at Cocalico
Section Three
Garden Spot at Lampeter-Strasburg (live-stream)
Section Four
Annville-Cleona at Columbia (live-stream)
Elco at Northern Lebanon (live-stream)
Octorara at Pequea Valley (live-stream)
Nonleague
Juniata at Lancaster Catholic (live-stream)
Here is the schedule for the games on Oct. 23.