Want the details on the Lancaster-Lebanon League Week 4 football games? This is where you get the scoop. There are 11 L-L League games tonight that LNP|LancasterOnline will have all info on.

Among the games to be covered by LNP are Hempfield at Cedar Crest, which Mike Gross will report from. Jeff Reinhart will be in Atglen at the Elco-Octorara contest, a battle of unbeaten Section Four teams. And John Walk will be in Mount Joy for the Section Three clash between Lampeter-Strasburg and Donegal.

The Annville-Cleona-Pequea Valley game, which was to be played tonight, has been postponed until Nov. 6 due to positive COVID-19 tests in the PV school district.

All of tonight's games, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the night on the LNP|LancasterOnline L-L Football Scoreboard, which is sponsored by Kegel's produce.

The scores will be links to game stories when the reporters complete their articles later tonight.

Links to box scores for all the games, the L-L League standings and the schedule for next week's contests are also below.

LNP|LancasterOnline L-L Football Scoreboard, sponsored by Kegel's Produce

Section One

Manheim Township at Penn Manor (livestream link)

Hempfield at Cedar Crest (livestream link)

Wilson at McCaskey (livestream link)

Section Two

Warwick at Elizabethtown (livestream link)

Solanco at Manheim Central (livestream link)

Conestoga Valley at Cocalico (livestream link)

Section Three

Ephrata at Lancaster Catholic (livestream link)

Lampeter-Strasburg at Donegal (livestream link)

Garden Spot at Lebanon (livestream link)

Section Four

Columbia at Northern Lebanon (livestream link)

Elco at Octorara (livestream link)

Box scores for all 11 games

L-L League football standings

Here is the schedule for the games on Oct. 16