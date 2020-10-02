Want to keep up with what's happening in Week 3 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football season? This is the place to do just that. The season's third week features a full slate of 12 L-L League League games all beginning at 7 p.m. tonight.
Among the games to be covered by LNP are Octorara at Columbia, a battle of Section Four unbeatens that John Walk will report from. Mike Gross will be in Lititz for the Manheim Central-Warwick matchup and Jeff Reinhart will have the details on the Lebanon at Ephrata game.
All of the contests, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the night on the L-L Football Scoreboard, which is sponsored by Kegel's produce.
The scores will be links to game stories when the reporters complete their articles later tonight.
Links to box scores for all the games, the L-L League standings and the schedule for next week's contests are also below.
Section One
Hempfield at McCaskey (livestream)
Manheim Township at Cedar Crest (livestream)
Pen Manor at Wilson (livestream)
Section Two
Manheim Central at Warwick (livestream)
Cocalico at Solanco (livestream)
Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley (livestream)
Section Three
Lancaster Catholic at Lampeter-Strasburg (livestream)
Donegal at Garden Spot (livestream)
Lebanon at Ephrata (livestream)
Section Four
Octorara at Columbia (livestream)
Pequea Valley at Elco (livestream)
Northern Lebanon at Annville-Cleona (livestream)
Here is the schedule for the games on Oct. 9