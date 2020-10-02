Want to keep up with what's happening in Week 3 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football season? This is the place to do just that. The season's third week features a full slate of 12 L-L League League games all beginning at 7 p.m. tonight.

Among the games to be covered by LNP are Octorara at Columbia, a battle of Section Four unbeatens that John Walk will report from. Mike Gross will be in Lititz for the Manheim Central-Warwick matchup and Jeff Reinhart will have the details on the Lebanon at Ephrata game.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

All of the contests, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the night on the L-L Football Scoreboard, which is sponsored by Kegel's produce.

The scores will be links to game stories when the reporters complete their articles later tonight.

Links to box scores for all the games, the L-L League standings and the schedule for next week's contests are also below.

L-L Football Scoreboard, sponsored by Kegel's Produce

Section One

Hempfield at McCaskey (livestream)

Manheim Township at Cedar Crest (livestream)

Pen Manor at Wilson (livestream)

Section Two

Manheim Central at Warwick (livestream)

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Cocalico at Solanco (livestream)

Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley (livestream)

Section Three

Lancaster Catholic at Lampeter-Strasburg (livestream)

Donegal at Garden Spot (livestream)

Lebanon at Ephrata (livestream)

Section Four

Octorara at Columbia (livestream)

Pequea Valley at Elco (livestream)

Northern Lebanon at Annville-Cleona (livestream)

Box scores for all 12 games

L-L League football standings

Here is the schedule for the games on Oct. 9