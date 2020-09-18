The high school football season begins this evening and 23 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams will be in action in 14 games. All of the games are nonleague contests.

Below are the games to be played tonight. They will be updated with scores throughout the evening on the the L-L Football Scoreboard, sponsored by Kegel's Produce, and include games stories when the contests are final.

Also, links to the box scores, next week's schedule and the L-L League standings can be found at the bottom.

Among the contests LNP sports writers will be covering: John Walk will have all the details on the Warwick at Penn Manor game. Jeff Reinhart will be at the Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco clash. And Mike Gross will have the scoop on the Manheim Central-Cedar Crest contest.

Here are all the games involving L-L teams.

Warwick at Penn Manor

Manheim Central at Cedar Crest

Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco

Elizabethtown at McCaskey

Columbia at Lancaster Catholic

Elco at Ephrata

Annville-Cleona at Donegal

Garden Spot at Cocalico

La Salle College at Manheim Township

Lebanon at Northern Lebanon

Hempfield at Exeter

Octorara at Schuylkill Valley

Governor Mifflin at Wilson

Pequea Valley at Pottsville Nativity

Next week will be the first league contests for L-L League teams. Here is the schedule for games Friday, Sept 25. In addition to the 11 games Sept. 25, Warwick at Conestoga Valley will be played Saturday, Sept. 26.

