There are 11 football games involving L-L League teams being played tonight and LNP | LANCASTERONLINE will have coverage of all those contests.

Among the games the LNP staff will be at this evening is the Cocalico-Warwick clash that Jeff Reinhart will cover in Lititz.

John Walk will have the scoop from West Lawn on the Hempfield-Wilson game. And Mike Gross will be in Myerstown to report the details on the Columbia-Elco Section Four battle.

Wins tonight by Wilson, Warwick, Elco and Lampeter-Strasburg, which plays at Ephrata, will clinch section titles.

All of tonight's contests, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the night on the LNP|LancasterOnline L-L Football Scoreboard, which is sponsored by Kegel's produce.

The scores will be links to game stories when the reporters complete their articles later tonight.

Links to box scores for all the contests, the L-L League standings and the schedule for next Friday's games are also below.

In addition to Friday's games, Donegal at Lebanon is Saturday.

Section One

Hempfield at Wilson (livestream)

McCaskey at Manheim Township (livestream)

Penn Manor at Cedar Crest (livestream)

Section Two

Cocalico at Warwick (livestream)

Solanco at Conestoga Valley (livestream)

Manheim Central at Eizabethtown (livestream)

Section Three

Lampeter-Strasburg at Ephrata (livestream)

Lancaster Catholic at Garden Spot (livestream)

Section Four

Octorara at Annville-Cleona (livestream)

Columbia at Elco (livestream)

Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley (livestream)

Box scores for all 11 games

L-L League football standings

Here is the schedule for games Oct. 30