The high school football regular season is officially complete after Friday's Week 10 action. And what a night it was. Manheim Township, Manheim Central and Lancaster Catholic wrapped up outright Lancaster-Lebanon League section titles. And three other games went down to the wire.
All of Friday's final scores are below on LNP|LancasterOnline's L-L football scoreboard, sponsored by Kegel's Produce. You can click on each score to read the story from that game as we get them.
Manheim Township 49, Hempfield 0, FINAL
Warwick 52, Penn Manor 29, FINAL
Cocalico 41, Lampeter-Strasburg 13, FINAL
Elizabethtown 17, Conestoga Valley 10, FINAL
Manheim Central 49, Solanco 20, FINAL
Annville-Cleona 31, Lebanon 30, FINAL
Donegal 69, Northern Lebanon 0, FINAL
Ephrata 35, Octorara 14, FINAL
Lancaster Catholic 52, Pequea Valley 7, FINAL