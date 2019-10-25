The high school football regular season is officially complete after Friday's Week 10 action. And what a night it was. Manheim Township, Manheim Central and Lancaster Catholic wrapped up outright Lancaster-Lebanon League section titles. And three other games went down to the wire.

All of Friday's final scores are below on LNP|LancasterOnline's L-L football scoreboard, sponsored by Kegel's Produce. You can click on each score to read the story from that game as we get them.

L-L League STANDINGS

Manheim Township 49, Hempfield 0, FINAL

Wilson 49, McCaskey 26, FINAL

Warwick 52, Penn Manor 29, FINAL

Cocalico 41, Lampeter-Strasburg 13, FINAL

Elizabethtown 17, Conestoga Valley 10, FINAL

Manheim Central 49, Solanco 20, FINAL

Annville-Cleona 31, Lebanon 30, FINAL

Elco 28, Columbia 24, FINAL

Donegal 69, Northern Lebanon 0, FINAL

Ephrata 35, Octorara 14, FINAL

Lancaster Catholic 52, Pequea Valley 7, FINAL

Cedar Crest 42, Garden Spot 14, FINAL