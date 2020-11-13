The scholastic football season is nearly complete and COVID-19 outbreaks reduced the number of games on Friday's schedule involving L-L League teams to just five.

The LNP|LancasterOnline staff will cover each of those contests, including a District Three Class 4A Championship game between Elco and Lampeter-Strasburg. Jeff Reinhart will be in Lampeter and to report all the details on that title tilt between the Raiders and the Pioneers.

All of tonight's games, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the night on the LNP|LancasterOnline L-L Football Scoreboard, which is sponsored by Kegel's produce.

The scores will be links to game stories when the reporters complete their articles later tonight.

Links to box scores for all the contests and the L-L League standings can be found below the scores.

District Three Class 4A Championship

Elco at Lampeter-Strasburg (livestream)

L-L League Section One

McCaskey at Penn Manor (livestream)

Nonleague

Cedar Crest at Lebanon (This game has been canceled)

Daniel Boone at Conestoga Valley (livestream)

Columbia at Pine Grove (radio broadcast)

