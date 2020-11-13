The scholastic football season is nearly complete and COVID-19 outbreaks reduced the number of games on Friday's schedule involving L-L League teams to just four.

The LNP|LancasterOnline staff covered each of those contests, including a District Three Class 4A Championship game between Elco and Lampeter-Strasburg. Jeff Reinhart was in Lampeter to report all the details on that title tilt between the Raiders and the Pioneers.

The scores below contain links to game stories.

Links to box scores for all the contests and the L-L League standings can be found below the scores.

L-L Football Scoreboard

District Three Class 4A Championship

Lampeter-Strasburg 20, Elco 3 FINAL (livestream)

L-L League Section One

Penn Manor 42, McCaskey 0 FINAL (livestream)

Nonleague

Cedar Crest at Lebanon (This game was canceled)

Conestoga Valley 21, Daniel Boone 7 FINAL (livestream)

Pine Grove 25, Columbia 0 FINAL (radio broadcast)

Box scores for Week 9 games

L-L League football standings