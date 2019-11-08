Eight Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams will be in District Three playoff action this weekend across seven total games. Of those seven games, three are rematches of games from earlier in the season, highlighted by the District 3-5A quarterfinal matchup between Manheim Central and Warwick.

There are six games on tap for Friday night and one on Saturday. Keep up to speed on Friday’s games below with the LancasterOnline L-L football scoreboard, sponsored by Kegel’s Produce.

Class 6A semifinals:

No. 4 Harrisburg (8-3) at No. 1 Wilson (10-1), 7 p.m. kickoff

No. 3 Central Dauphin (9-2) at No. 2 Manheim Township (11-0), 7 p.m. kickoff

Class 5A quarterfinals:

No. 8 Governor Mifflin (8-3) at No. 1 Cocalico (8-2), 7 p.m. kickoff

No. 5 Warwick (9-2) at No. 4 Manheim Central (9-2), 7 p.m.: kickoff

Class 4A quarterfinals:

No. 8 Lampeter-Strasburg (8-3) at No. 1 York Suburban (10-0), 7 p.m. kickoff

Class 3A semifinals:

No. 3 Lancaster Catholic (10-1) at No. 2 Middletown (9-1), 7 p.m. kickoff

SATURDAY: Class 3A semifinal: No. 4 Annville-Cleona (7-4) at No. 1 Wyomissing (10-0), Saturday, 1 p.m. kickoff (LNP sports reporter Jeff Reinhart will be covering the Annville-Cleona game on Saturday)