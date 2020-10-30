Want all the details on the Lancaster-Lebanon League Week Seven football games? This is where to get the info. There are 10 games tonight involving L-L League teams, and LNP|LancasterOnline will cover all of those contests.

Among the games the LNP staff will be at is the Cocalico-Manheim Township matchup, which Jeff Reinhart will be in Neffsville to report on.

And Mike Gross will be in Millersville to provide the scoop on the Solanco-Penn Manor game.

All of tonight's contests, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the night on the LNP|LancasterOnline L-L Football Scoreboard, which is sponsored by Kegel's produce.

The scores will be links to game stories when the reporters complete their articles later tonight.

Links to box scores for all the contests, the L-L League standings and the schedule for next Friday's games are also below.

In addition to tonight's contests, the Wilson at Manheim Central game will be played Saturday at noon.

LNP|LancasterOnline L-L Football Scoreboard, sponsored by Kegel's Produce

Section Three

Ephrata at Donegal (livestream)

Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic (livestream)

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Section Four

Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley (livestream)

Nonleague

Cedar Crest at Elizabethtown (livestream)

Warwick at Hempfield (livestream)

Cocalico at Manheim Township (livestream)

Solanco at Penn Manor (livestream)

Octorara at West Chester Henderson (livestream)

Northern Lebanon at Lampeter-Strasburg (livestream)

McCaskey at Conestoga Valley (livestream)

Box scores for all 10 games

L-L League football standings

Here is the schedule for Nov. 6 games, including three district Three playoff contests.