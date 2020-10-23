There are 11 football games involving L-L League teams being played tonight and LNP | LANCASTERONLINE will have coverage of all those contests.

All of the games are now final. Check out the scores and stories below.

Among the games the LNP staff will be at this evening is the Cocalico-Warwick clash that Jeff Reinhart will cover in Lititz.

John Walk will have the scoop from West Lawn on the Hempfield-Wilson game. And Mike Gross will be in Myerstown to report the details on the Columbia-Elco Section Four battle.

Wins tonight by Wilson, Warwick, Elco and Lampeter-Strasburg, which plays at Ephrata, will clinch section titles.

All of tonight's contests, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the night on the LNP|LancasterOnline L-L Football Scoreboard, which is sponsored by Kegel's produce.

The scores will be links to game stories when the reporters complete their articles later tonight.

Links to box scores for all the contests, the L-L League standings and the schedule for next Friday's games are also below.

In addition to Friday's games, Donegal at Lebanon is Saturday.

Section One

Wilson 27, Hempfield 12 Final (livestream)

Manheim Township 56, McCaskey 14 Final (livestream)

Cedar Crest 30, Penn Manor 21 Final (livestream)

Section Two

Warwick 49, Cocalico 14 Final (livestream)

Conestoga Valley 31, Solanco 7 Final (livestream)

Manheim Central 51, Eizabethtown 14 Final (livestream)

Section Three

Lampeter-Strasburg 54, Ephrata 16 Final (livestream)

Garden Spot 31, Lancaster Catholic 8 Final (livestream)

Section Four

Octorara 41, Annville-Cleona 13 Final (livestream)

Elco 42, Columbia 13 Final (livestream)

Pequea Valley 14, Northern Lebanon 0 Final

L-L League football standings

Here is the schedule for games Oct. 30