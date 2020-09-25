The Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams begin section play tonight with 22 teams involved in 11 contests.

All of the games will be covered by LNP, including the Wilson-Manheim Township contest, which John Walk will have the details on. Jeff Reinhart will be in Denver to report on the Manheim Central-Cocalico game and Mike Gross will be at the Lampeter-Strasburg at Lebanon matchup.

All of the contests, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the night on the L-L Football Scoreboard, which is sponsored by Kegel's produce.

The scores will be links to game stories when the reporters complete their articles later tonight.

Also, links to the box scores, next week's schedule and the L-L League standings can be found below.

In addition to tonight's games, Conestoga Valley plays at Warwick Saturday.

Section One

Cedar Crest at McCaskey (live-stream)

Penn Manor at Hempfield (live-stream)

Wilson at Manheim Township (live-stream)

Section Two

Manheim Central at Cocalico (live-stream)

Elizabethtown at Solanco (live-stream)

Section Three

Donegal at Lancaster Catholic (live-stream)

Garden Spot at Ephrata (live-stream)

Lampeter-Strasburg at Lebanon (live-stream)

Section Four

Annville-Cleona at Elco (live-stream)

Columbia at Pequea Valley (live-stream)

Northern Lebanon at Octorara (live-stream)

Here is the schedule of L-L League football games Friday, Oct, 2.

Box scores for all 11 games

L-L League football standings