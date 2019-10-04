All 24 L-L League football teams are back in action for Week 7 games, as the section chases and races for playoff spots begin to heat up.

There are 11 games on Friday night. You can follow along with updates on the scoreboard below, sponsored by Kegel's Produce. And once all the games go final, be sure to follow the links to our game coverage with stories, stats and photos.

NOTE: The Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona Section 3 game was postponed until Monday at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Cedar Crest 37, Penn Manor 10 (FINAL)

Wilson 42, Hempfield 7 (FINAL)

Manheim Township 28, Warwick 7 (FINAL)

Solanco 40, McCaskey 13 (FINAL)

Cocalico 54, Conestoga Valley 41 (FINAL)

Elizabethtown 27, Garden Spot 19 (FINAL)

Manheim Central 33, Lampeter-Strasburg 14 (FINAL)

Ephrata 70, Columbia 22 (FINAL)

Elco 31, Donegal 20 (FINAL)

Lancaster Catholic 33, Octorara 13 (FINAL)

Lebanon 41, Northern Lebanon 12 (FINAL)

MONDAY'S GAME

Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona, 5 p.m.