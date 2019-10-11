All 24 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams will be in Week Eight action Friday night in 12 games. Eleven of them are league contests, while another is a cross-over. And there are several intriguing matchups on tap.

Stay up to speed on all of Friday’s games below with LNP|LancasterOnline football scoreboard, sponsored by Kegel’s Produce.

Cedar Crest (3-1 league, 6-1 overall) at Manheim Township (3-0, 7-0)

Warwick (3-1, 6-1) at Wilson (2-1, 6-1)

McCaskey (0-3, 0-7) at Hempfield (0-3, 2-5)

Cocalico (2-1, 5-2) at Garden Spot (0-4, 0-7)

Conestoga Valley (2-2, 2-5) at Manheim Central (3-0, 5-2)

Solanco (2-1, 5-2) at Lampeter-Strasburg (2-1, 5-2)

Donegal (5-1, 5-2) at Annville-Cleona (4-2, 4-3)

Octorara (2-4, 2-5) at Columbia (1-5, 2-5)

Elco (4-2, 4-3) at Pequea Valley (0-6, 0-7)

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Ephrata (3-3, 3-4) at Lebanon (5-1, 5-2)

Lancaster Catholic (5-1, 6-1) at Northern Lebanon (1-5, 1-6)

Elizabethtown (3-4) at Penn Manor (2-5)