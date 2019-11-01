The regular season is in the books, and a dozen Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are ready to set sail in the postseason.

Eleven of those L-L League teams will be in action in 10 games on Friday night; Cocalico drew a first-round bye.

You can follow along with all of the action on the scoreboard below, sponsored by Kegel's Produce. And be sure to check back after all of Friday's games have gone final for our coverage, including stories and photos.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Chambersburg 13, Wilson 13

Cumberland Valley 19, Manheim Township 17

Central Dauphin 15, Cedar Crest 0

Manheim Central 31, Waynesboro 0

Warwick 20, Mechanicsburg 0

Shippensburg 28, Solanco 21

Lampeter-Strasburg 20, Elco 7

Lancaster Catholic 10, Bermudian Springs 7

Annville-Cleona 22, Littlestown 6

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lebanon 30, Reading 0 (Eastern Conference playoff)