Three L-L League football teams are still alive in the District 3 playoffs, which have reached the semifinal round in Class 5A and Class 4A.
In Class 5A, league neighbors Cocalico and Warwick will square off, while in 4A, Lampeter-Strasburg is set to square off against Bishop McDevitt.
You can follow along on the scoreboard below — sponsored by Kegel's Produce — for updates from both games. And be sure to check back after the games go final for links to our coverage, including game stories and photographs.
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS
Warwick 6, Cocalico 0
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS
Bishop McDevitt 13, Lampeter-Strasburg 0