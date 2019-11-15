Three L-L League football teams are still alive in the District 3 playoffs, which have reached the semifinal round in Class 5A and Class 4A.

In Class 5A, league neighbors Cocalico and Warwick will square off, while in 4A, Lampeter-Strasburg is set to square off against Bishop McDevitt.

You can follow along on the scoreboard below — sponsored by Kegel's Produce — for updates from both games. And be sure to check back after the games go final for links to our coverage, including game stories and photographs.

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

Warwick 6, Cocalico 0

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

Bishop McDevitt 13, Lampeter-Strasburg 0