Cocalico and Lampeter-Strasburg will aim to capture some hardware Friday night in the form of a District Three championship trophy.
For the top-seeded Eagles (10-2), they'll host No. 2-seed Cedar Cliff (10-2) in a District 3-5A title tilt. Meanwhile, eighth-seeded L-S (10-3) travels to No. 3 Berks Catholic (8-4). Both games are set for 7 p.m. kickoffs. Scores to both games will be updated below throughout Friday's action on the L-L football scoreboard, sponsored by Kegel's Produce.
Meanwhile, for more in-depth analysis on both matchups, check out the LancasterOnline football page.
District 3-5A championship: Cocalico 14, Cedar Cliff 0, 1st Qtr
District 3-4A championship: Lampeter-Strasburg 14, Berks Catholic 0, 1st Qtr