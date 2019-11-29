Freshly crowned District 3 champions Cocalico and Lampeter-Strasburg will be back on the field Friday for PIAA state-semifinal games.

L-S gets started early, with a 1 p.m. Class 4A game against Thomas Jefferson in Hollidaysburg. Cocalico will square off against Cheltenham in a Class 5A game, set for 6 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium.

You can follow along on the scoreboard below — sponsored by Kegel's Produce — and be sure to check back after the games for links to all of our coverage, including game stories and photos.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

PIAA CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINAL

Thomas Jefferson 22, Lampeter-Strasburg 2 (2nd quarter)

PIAA CLASS 5A STATE SEMIFINAL

Cocalico vs. Cheltenham, 6 p.m.