Columbia scored 62 unanswered points and won back-to-back games for the first time this season Friday night, earning a 62-14 rout of visiting Northern Lebanon.
Leading 28-14 with 5:17 left in the second quarter of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three game, Columbia intercepted quarterback Ethan Borcky on his next two throws — Jvon Collazo returned the first 20 yards for a touchdown, and Keegin Zink snagged the second at the Vikings’ 23.
Two plays later, Matt McCleary found Ryan Redding for an 18-yard touchdown and a 49-14 lead for the Crimson Tide (3-5 L-L, 4-5 overall). The catch was Redding's second reception of the night, giving him 100 for his career.
McCleary finished with 210 yards on 9-for-14 passing and now has a league-leading 29 touchdown passes after throwing for four against Northern Lebanon.
The Vikings (1-7, 1-8) built their early lead behind a 63-yard touchdown from Borcky (12 for 22, 186 yards) to Nate Leedy-Reidel. They then recovered a Columbia fumble and turned that into an Alex Folmer 7-yard touchdown.
Turning point
Columbia tied the game at 14-14 on a 67-yard pass from McCleary to Darnell Tucker (5 catches for 110 yards). After the Tide's defense forced a three-and-out, Jacob Bianco got pressure on the punt and blocked Borcky's kick. Matt Gambler scooped the ball up and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown and a 21-14 Columbia lead with 11:17 left in the first half.
Star of the game
Gambler had the punt-block touchdown, recovered a fumble and led a Columbia defense that kept pressure on Borcky all night.
Key statistic
Columbia ran the ball 31 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns, led by Justin Elliot's nine carries for 80 yards, taking advantage of a Vikings' rush defense ranked last in the league.
Quotable
"We always say the word adversity and how you respond back determines a lot of things — it was a great feeling to bounce back and get a win for our seniors because they've worked hard the last few years to be where they're at now," Columbia head coach Bud Kyle said.
Up next
Columbia closes its season at Elco on Friday, while Northern Lebanon visits Donegal.