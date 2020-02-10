Some notes on Lancaster-Lebanon League athletes from recent indoor track and field meets:
Sydney Horn finishes second at Millrose Games
A standout season for Manheim Township's Sydney Horn continued Thursday at the prestigious Millrose Games. The senior finished second in the pole vault, clearing 13 feet, 5.25 inches and finishing second to Orchard Park, New York's Leah Pasqualetti, who cleared 13-7.25. Horn finished fifth at the Millrose Games last year and has cleared 13-5 in each of her last three competitions.
School records fall at Alvernia
A pair of distance runners set school records in second-place finishes at Sunday's Alvernia Golden Wolves High School Challenge. Cedar Crest's Ryan Scicchitano posted the L-L League's top 800-meter time of the season — 1:58.62 — in a school-record run and a second-place finish to West Chester East's Joshua Lewin (1:57.60).
In the girls 1,600, McCaskey's Arielle Breuninger broke her own school record, finishing in 5:11.85, second to Northeastern's Margaret Carroll (5:09.49).
Hurdles showdown
Some of the L-L League's top returning hurdlers faced off at Alvernia. McCaskey's Dejon Manning won the boys final in 8.72 seconds, holding off Cedar Crest's Alex Miller (second, 8.88) and Anthony Reese (8.94), who finished second and third, respectively. Bonner-Prendergast's Kyle Love posted the top preliminary time (8.67) but succumbed to a false start in the final.
In the girls 60-meter hurdles final at Alvernia, Hempfield's Cahsia Page picked up another win in 9.48 seconds, trimming more than half a second off her preliminary-heat time (10.09). Page also won the 200 (26.71), coming in 0.07 seconds ahead of Cardinal O'Hara's Jesikah Boykin.
Red Tornado's relay rush
McCaskey took home a pair of wins in the 4x200-meter relay at Alvernia. Da'Avionce Rodriguez, Dejon Manning, Angel Valentin and Amere Dickinson won the boys 4x200 in 1:33.21, more than four seconds ahead of the second-place quartet from Conrad Weiser (1:37.92). Kamyah Wright, Zoey Stennett, Kamiah Wright and Kaila Canty won the girls 4x200 in 1:48.53, holding off a Twin Valley team that finished second (1:50.16).
Lambrecht tops shot put field
Northern Lebanon's Dylan Lambrecht set the tone for the week with a shot put win at Perkiomen's Shot Put Night in the Valley. The junior won with a heave of 54 feet, 0 inches, a personal-best mark and the L-L League's top throw of the season so far. At Alvernia Sunday, field-event wins went to Penn Manor's John Martinez in the long jump (21-3.5) and Lampeter-Strasburg's Alexis Moran in the high jump (5-2).
Up next
Upcoming indoor track and field meets for L-L League athletes include Saturday's PTFCA Carnival at Lehigh.
RESULTS
Alvernia Golden Wolves High School Challenge (Full Results)
BOYS
Cedar Crest
Mohamed Abd Elalim — 1,600-meter run, 22nd (5:02.47)
Tommy Bildheiser — 3,000-meter run, econd (9:22.70)
Chris Byler — 400-meter dash, 10th (55.03)
Cedric Francois — 60-meter dash, 37th (7.76); long jump, 18th (19-0.25); triple jump, 10th (37-7.25)
Ben Garman — 60-meter hurdles, 24th (11.60)
Nick Garman — 60-meter dash, 38th (7.76); 200-meter adsh, 33rd (25.45)
Zach Herzog — long jump, 19th (18-10.75); pole vault, third (13-0)
Zach Marsden — 1,600-meter run, 37th (5:17.91)
Alex Miller — 200-meter dash, 35th (25.67); 60-meter hurdles, second (8.88 final, 8.97 prelim)
Alexander Nazeeri — 3,000-meter run, 11th (9:57.89)
Anthony Reese — 200-meter dash, 15th (24.35); 60-meter hurdles, third (8.94 final, 9.07 prelim)
Dominique Smith-Rodriguez — 3,000-meter run, seventh (9:46.86)
William Sheffield — 800-meter run, ninth (2:04.54)
Ryan Scicchitano — 800-meter run, second (1:58.62)
Isaac Traina — 800-meter run, 41st (2:18.54)
Ryan Wolfe — 1,600-meter run, fourth (4:37.10)
Chris Yanez — 400-meter dash, 34th (1:03.89)
4x200-Meter Relay — ninth (1:42.31)
4x400-Meter Relay — William Sheffield, Ryan Scicchitano, Chri Byler and Ryan Wolfe, second (3:35.21); seventh (3:44.89)
Distance Medley Relay — ninth (12:09.89)
Cocalico
Chuckie Drain — shot put, 10th (37-7)
Brock Gingrich — shot put, third (49-6)
Moses Madison — 60-meter dah, 16th (7.50); long jump, 13th (19-3.75)
Donegal
Brock Overlander — 800-meter run, 23rd (2:11.83); 1,600-meter run, 11th (4:46.76)
Hempfield
Sawyer Barmore — 60-meter dash, 51st (8.04); 400-meter dash, 27th (59.49)
Derek Benedict — 400-meter dash, 30th (1:00.35); 60-meter hurdles, 18th (10.53)
Ryan Criste — long jump, fourth (20-11.75); high jump, t-fourth (5-8)
Casey Deck — 400-meter dash, 16th (56.38)
Grayson Dague — 400-meter dash, 13th (55.76)
Ben Ebersole — 60-meter dash, 63rd (9.28); 200-meter dash, 60th (31.67); shot put, 32nd (20-9)
Joseph Fahrney — 3,000-meter run, 12th (9:58.91)
Ryan French — 1,600-meter run, 24th (5:04.46)
Aiden Hinnenkamp — 60-meter dash, 41st (7.80)
Aidan Hodge — 1,600-meter run, 18th (4:55.40)
Isaiah Hollinger — 1,600-meter run, 25th (5:06.69)
Owen Jackson — 800-meter run, fifth (2:02.74)
Cole Lehman — 800-meter run, 27th (2:13.64)
Carson Lieberman — 200-meter dash, 56th (28.57)
Ethan Lin — 400-meter dash, 35th (1:04.26)
Jaden Lopez — shot put, sixth (43-10)
Tate Martin — 60-meter dash, 22nd (10.92); long jump, 23rd (18-3.75)
Mason McEvoy — 1,600-meter run, 53rd (5:53.70)
Jacob Nottoli — 60-meter dash, 14th (7.47); 200-meter dash, 12th (24.29)
Ethan Richard — 60-meter dash, 43rd (7.80); long jump, 20th (18-8.75); high jump. 10th (5-6)
Justin Thomas — 3,000-meter run, 17th (10:53.00)
Christopher Titter — 800-meter run, 18th (2:09.12)
Dale Winand — 800-meter run, 36th (2:16.11); 1,600-meter run, 15th (4:53.55)
Vincent Wisotzkey — shot put, t-16th (31-0)
4x200-Meter Relay — Jacob Nottoli, Aiden Hinnenkamp, Graysson Dague and Casey Deck, fourth (1:38.97)
Distance Medley Relay — Ryan French, Cole Lehman, Christopher Titter and Joseph Fahrney, 12th (12:40.03)
Lampeter-Strasburg
Martin Brenneman — 400-meter dash, 19th (57.70)
Chase Burig — 800-meter run, 54th (2:28.87); 1,600-meter run, 43rd (5:30.37)
Jason Chedester — shot put, 11th (37-3.5)
Nathan Eberly — 1,600-meter run, 17th (4:55.33)
Josh Horst — 60-meter hurdles, sixth (9.32 final, 9.28 prelim)
Donovan Jackson — 60-meter dash, 18th (7.53); long jump, 10th (20-1.75)
Aiden Jones — shot put, 24th (28-7.5)
Grant Kuhn — 800-meterr run, 28th (2:13.75)
Daniel McMichael — 3,000-meter run, eighth (9:52.78)
Christian Otto — 200-meter dash, 38th (25.80); 60-meter hurdles, 23rd (11.18)
Teagan Weaver — triple jump, 12th (36-5.5)
4x200-Meter Relay — Donovan Jackson, Josh Horst, Christian Otto and Teagan Weaver, seventh (1:40.73)
Distance Medley Relay — Martin Brenneman, Nathan Eberly, Grant Kuhn and Daniel McMichael, fifth (11:40.32)
McCaskey
Jewleus Benner — high jump, second (5-10)
Amere Dickinson — 200-meter dash, second (23.02)
Dejon Manning — 60-meter hurdles, first (8.72 final, 8.88 prelim)
Alex Miller — 1,600-meter run, 13th (4:47.68)
Da'Avionce Rodriguez — 60-meter dash, second (7.15 final, 7.17 prelim)
Stephen Schousen — 1,600-meter run, sixth (4:38.52)
4x200-Meter Relay — Da'Avionce Rodriguez, Dejon Manning, Angel Valentin and Amere Dickinson, first (1:33.21)
Octorara
Matthew Joe — shot put, fifth (45-2)
Penn Manor
Kapil Adhikari — 200-meter dash, 59th (30.66)
Remy Bongongo — 400-meter dash, 32nd (1:01.24); 60-meter hurdles, 21st (10.90)
Liam Howell — 800-meter run, 38th (2:16.44)
Jared Kline — 400-meter dash, 12th (55.68)
Lou Lindley — 1,600-meter run, 28th (5:08.18)
Joel Martinez — 60-meter dash, 30th (7.66)
John Martinez — 60-meter dash, seventh (7.33 final, 7.30 preliim); 200-meter dash, fourth (23.79); long jump, first (21-3.5)
Josenlly Martinez — 60-meter dash, 15th (7.48); 400-meter dash, fourth (52.88)
Kyle Murr — long jump, seventh (20-5.75); triple jump, fourth (42-5.5)
Charles Swarr — 800-meter run, 63rd (3:16.86); shot put, 31st (20-10)
Graham Thomas — 1,600-meter run, seventh (4:40.84)
Dorien Zimmerman — 60-meter hurdles, 10th (9.54); high jump, 14th (5-2)
GIRLS
Cedar Crest
Shayla Bonzelet — 200-meter dash, fifth (27.04); 400-meter dash, third (1:01.09)
Juliana Donley — 800-meter run, 14th (2:36.83)
Sarah Durning — 1,600-meter run, 21st (6:07.83)
Molly Heintzelman — high jump, fifth (4-10); pole vault, second (10-6)
Emily Oriel — pole vault, fourth (9-6)
Jillian Toboas — 3,000-meter run, eighth (11:34.28)
Katelyn Warwanavage — 800-meter run, 26th (2:46.46)
Sammy Yanez — 60-meter dash, 38th (8.99); 200-meter dash, 38th (29.72)
Gwyneth Young — 800-meter run, fourth (2:29.47)
Distance Medley Relay — Shayla Bonzelet, Sammy Yanez, Jillian Tobias and Gwyneth Young, fourth (13:15.13)
Cocalico
Danielle Drain — shot put, 10th (25-3.5)
Kaia Martz — 60-meter dash, ninth (8.23); 400-meter dash, fifth (1:02.91)
Donegal
Sarah Hinkel — 200-meter dash, 53rd (31.33); 60-meter hurdles, 26th (12.02)
Hempfield
Mariana Agadis — 60-meter dash, 53rd (9.77)
Megan Grube — 200-meter dash, eighth (27.39); 400-meter dash, second (59.90)
Cahsia Page — 200-meter dash, first (26.71); 60-meter hurdles, first (9.48 final, 10.09 prelim)
Tasha Sauder — 60-meter dash, 29th (8.69); shot put, ninth (25-5.25)
Mia Sheldon — 60-meter dash, 30th (8.70); 60-meter hurdles, 19th (11.89); shot put, 14th (22-6.5)
Brooklynne Smith — 60-meter dash, 33rd (8.74); long jump, 19th (13-9.75)
Lily Williams — 1,600-meter run, 13th (5:41.21)
4x200-Meter Relay — Tasha Sauder, Mia Sheldon, Brooklynne Smith and Amber Howard, 16th (2:02.63)
Lampeter-Strasburg
Katie Finn — 60-meter dash, 44th (9.18); 200-meter dash, 42nd (30.47)
Hannah Gawne — 200-meter dash, 11th (27.58)
Micah Gordley — 1,600-meter run, 12th (5:38.40)
Tori Heiserman — long jump, 18th (13-10.25)
Emine Jacques — 60-meter hurdles, 23rd (12.00); high jump, 12th (4-6)
Aubrey Magagna — 1,600-meter run, 14th (5:42.39)
Tori Meredith — 800-meter run, 21st (2:42.39)
Alexis Moran — triple jump, sixth (33-5.75); high jump, first (5-2)
Anya Myers — long jump, 23rd (13-2.75)
Jessie Salgado — 60-meter dash, 50th (9.44)
Hannah Schultheis — 200-meter dash, 37th (29.68); 60-meter hurdles, 15th (11.10)
Amy Vidal — shot put, eventh (27-3.25)
Madison Weichler — 60-meter dash, 27th (8.67)
4x200-Meter Relay — Hannah Gawne, Madison Weichler, Hannah Schultheis and Jessie Salgado, eighth (1:55.76)
Distance Medley Relay — Micah Gordley, Tori Heiserman, Aubrey Magagna and Tori Meredith, sixth (13:46.48)
McCaskey
Arielle Breuninger — 1,600-meter run, second (5:11.85)
Milana Breuninger — 1,600-meter run, ninth (5:32.11)
Kaila Canty — 200-meter dash, 16th (27.91)
Kiamorey Clark — 400-meter dash, 10th (1:03.46)
Zoey Stennett — 200-meter dash, 12th (27.59)
4x200-Meter Relay — Kamyah Wright, Zoey Stennett, Kamiah Wright and Kaila Canty, first (1:48.53)
Penn Manor
Kenzie Braegelmann — 60-meter hurdles, 24th (12.01)
Kamana Dhimal — 200-meter dash, 64th (40.66)
Ashhmita Guatam — 60-meter dash, 57th (11.84)
Gertrude Moenga — shot put, eighth (26-4.75)
Linnyka Rios-Ayala — 60-meter dash, 52nd (9.68); 200-meter dash, 61st (34.06)
Gia Ronan — shot put, 26th (19-5.75)
Tayana Zook — 400-meter dash, 26th (1:09.49)
Millrose Games (Full Results)
GIRLS
Manheim Township
Sydney Horn — pole vault, second (13-5.25)
Philadelphia Jumps Club Meet No. 2 (Full Results)
GIRLS
Solanco
Greta Plechner —pole vault, 15th (8-3)
Katie Urbine — pole vault, fourth (10-3)
Shot Put Night in the Valley (Full Results)
BOYS
Northern Lebanon
Dylan Lambrecht — first (54-0)
Octorara
Matthew Joe — fifth (47-2.75)