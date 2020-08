The School District of Lancaster board on Tuesday night approved the start of fall sports practices for its programs to move forward by a vote of 7-2. The board also voted to approve all fall sports practices remain outdoors, including volleyball, through Sept. 8.

That's because the board will vote at its Sept. 8 meeting on whether or not to approve its fall sports programs to proceed with interscholastic competition.

This story will be updated. Check back soon for further details.