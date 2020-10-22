From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. The final night of the regular season is supposed to be next Friday, Halloween Eve on Oct. 30. But because of coronavirus concerns and ensuing postponements — plus some nonleague games added to the schedule — several L-L League teams will now play into mid-November. And that’s not counting the teams that make the district playoffs. In case you missed anything, here are the games now scheduled for post-Oct. 30 …

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Ephrata at Donegal (makeup Section 3 game)

Lancaster Catholic at Annville-Cleona (makeup L-L crossover game)

Pequea Valley at Garden Spot (makeup L-L crossover game)

Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley (added nonleague game)

McCaskey at Octorara (added nonleague game)

Hershey at Manheim Central (added nonleague game)

Cedar Crest at Lebanon (added nonleague game)

Harrisburg at Manheim Township (added nonleague game)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

McCaskey at Penn Manor (makeup Section 1 game)

Ephrata at Manheim Central (added nonleague game)

Daniel Boone at Conestoga Valley (makeup nonleague game)

A few caveats: If Wilson makes the D3-6A playoffs, the Bulldogs would play a semifinal game on Oct. 30 — the same night they’re scheduled to play Manheim Central in a league-mandated crossover game. If Wilson makes the playoffs, that game will be scrapped, leaving Central to look for an Oct. 30-31 game. If the Bulldogs don’t make the playoffs, Wilson-Central would be on. … Harrisburg (3-0) still needs one more game to become playoff-eligible, and the Cougars are searching high and low for a game this weekend. If Harrisburg finds a game and makes the 6A playoffs, and if the Cougars are still alive in the postseason on Nov. 6, that game vs. Manheim Township would be moot.

And this: Since Lebanon has a Section 3 game to makeup vs. Lancaster Catholic on Oct. 30, Octorara, which was slated to play Lebanon that night, has added an Oct. 30 nonleague game at Garden Spot. The Octorara-Lebanon crossover game will no longer be contested; Octorara has added Garden Spot, while Lebanon has picked up Cedar Crest for their annual Cedar Bowl backyard rivalry clash. Garden Spot was supposed to play Pequea Valley in their crossover game on Oct. 30, but PV has a makeup Section 4 game vs. Annville-Cleona that night. PV will now visit Garden Spot on Nov. 6.

No pop quiz. Exhale. But yeah, this is a lot to juggle. And we won’t be surprised if there are some more nonleague games tacked on before the Nov. 28 play-date deadline.

BONUS NUGGET — Manheim Central is 0-4 in Section 2 games. It's the first time since the inception of the L-L League back in 1972 that the Barons have dropped four section games in one season. They lost three section games in 1976, 1977, 1983 and 1987. Between 1988 and 2019, Central only dropped two section games in the same year just five times — in 31 years (!). Over that same clip, the Barons were undefeated in section play an amazing 20 times. Central wraps up Section 2 play on Friday at Elizabethtown.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. You remember Donegal and Lebanon, right? The Indians and the Cedars sat out last week because of coronavirus concerns in their school districts. They’ll both be back on the field Saturday for a 1 p.m. clash in Lebanon. Questions aplenty, first and foremost, how will the rust factor impact both teams? And before its layoff, Donegal was dealing with some O-line injuries; will the Indians be getting some of those all-important trench guys back for this tussle? Here’s one thing Donegal has going for it: The Indians have been stingy against the pass this season, giving up just 78 air yards a game. DB Garrett Blake (34 tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery) has been the ringleader in the Indians’ secondary, and that group must be ready for Lebanon’s high-wire act, featuring QB Isaiah Rodriguez (907 passing yards, 8 TD), WR Alex Rufe (24 catches for 569 yards, 6 TD) and RB Matt Brown (374 rushing yards, 6 TD). … FYI: Lebanon beat Reading in last year’s Eastern Football Conference Class 6A playoffs; those playoffs, because of continuing COVID concerns, have been canceled for 2020.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. THE PICKS: Back at it for another week of predictions …

LAST WEEK: 9-2

OVERALL: 49-12

Cedar Crest over Penn Manor

Wilson over Hempfield

Manheim Township over McCaskey

Warwick over Cocalico

Solanco over Conestoga Valley

Manheim Central over Elizabethtown

Lampeter-Strasburg over Ephrata

Garden Spot over Lancaster Catholic

Octorara over Annville-Cleona

Elco over Columbia

Pequea Valley over Northern Lebanon

Lebanon over Donegal (Saturday)

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage