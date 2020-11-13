From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. We had L-S QB Sean McTaggart on the L-L Football Roundtable show Wednesday night, and when we asked him about prepping for Elco’s defense for Friday’s much-anticipated D3-4A championship game, he said his first pre-snap maneuver will be scouring the field for No. 17 … that’s Raiders’ all-state safety Braden Bohannon, who has been an absolute game-changer in the back of Elco’s defensive unit. Quarterbacks are usually wary of any number of things — the sack-master guy blitzing off the edge, the hard-charging middle linebacker bringing pressure, the sticky-fingered DB marking his safety-blanket, go-to target — but identifying where Bohannon is first really speaks to Elco’s standout, and his ability to roam the field and cause headaches — especially as much as L-S throws the ball. Don’t forget: Earlier this season, in Elco’s hotly-contested, must-win game at Octorara, Bohannon picked off three passes, including the game-icer in the waning seconds. Bohannon, who has six interceptions and a bushel full of tackles and pass breakups this fall, is that good. Hence McTaggart’s pre-snap routine Friday.

2. While Bohannon will patrol the back and try and keep McTaggart and L-S’s passing game under wraps on Friday, the Pioneers will also trot out a tough-as-nails safety who is enjoying one heck of a season: Say hello to Berkeley Wagner. Through eight games, he’s piled up 47 tackles, with three sticks for losses, plus three interceptions and five pass breakups, and he’s recovered a fumble. No, Elco won’t go up top very often — in seven games, Bohannon is 8-for-15 for 217 yards with 3 TD flips against no picks — and that might allow Wagner to cheat up and help out in the run-stuffing department. The Raiders have gobbled up 2,477 rushing yards, No. 1 in the L-L League. In last week’s semifinal win over Northern York, Elco ran 39 plays from scrimmage — all running plays. By the way, yes, that’s the same Berkeley Wagner who started at QB vs. Elco in the first round of the D3 playoffs last year, when Connor Nolt was injured and missed the game. And Wagner is slated to be McTaggart’s heir apparent behind center for his senior season in 2021. This fall, he’s been a heat-seeking missile at safety for L-S, which has pilfered 24 takeaways — 13 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries.

3. The last time Elco was in a D3 championship game, back in 2001, current Manheim Township skipper Mark Evans was the Raiders’ coach. Evans and L-S coach John Manion are in their 23rd season as L-L League skippers, tied for the longest-tenured coaches in the circuit. … Elco is in the D3 playoffs for the eighth time, and the Raiders are 1-6 in D3 games, and that win was a 38-27 triumph over Delone Catholic in the 2A semifinals in 2001; Elco fell to Wyomissing 28-0 the next week in the 2A finale. … L-S is in the D3 playoffs for the 12th year in a row, and the Pioneers have titles in 2007 and 2019. They are 17-12 all-time in D3 playoff games, including last year’s 35-21 dub over Berks Catholic in the 4A title tilt. … This is the first all-L-L League D3 title game matchup since Manheim Central topped Cocalico for 5A gold in 2018. … Central has played several L-L League foes in D3 title games over the years, including Cocalico, Elizabethtown and Conestoga Valley.

