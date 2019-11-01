LEBANON — Lebanon finished its football season with a 36-14 win over Reading in the Eastern Football Conference 6A playoff in Lebanon Alumni Stadium on Friday night.
It was the first postseason victory in program history for the Cedars.
Lebanon (7-4) led 30-0 after the first quarter. The Cedars jumped out to an 8-0 lead in just 28 seconds after Alex Rufe caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Rodriguez on the third play of the game.
Turning point: When Lebanon scored its second touchdown, a 1-yard run by Rodriguez, the Cedars were flagged for a personal foul after the whistle. Reading opted to take the 15-yard penalty on the extra point instead of the kickoff. Lebanon still converted the 17-yard play for two points when Rodriguez connected with Rufe. That put the Cedars up 16-0 with 6:43 left in the first quarter, and they never looked back.
Key statistic: Though sacks skew the following statistic, there was no question that Lebanon kept Reading (6-5) in check on the ground. The Red Knights had 34 carries for 43 yards. Reading also fumbled the ball four times, three of them on running plays. The Cedars recovered three of those lost footballs.
Star of the game: Rufe made six catches for 122 yards. He made three of those catches in the first quarter, including both of his touchdowns. He also caught one two-point conversion, and threw a two-point conversion pass after Lebanon’s fourth touchdown.
Jose Moreno caught four passes for 57 yards, including two touchdowns.
Milestones: Rufe surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the season, and Rodriguez surpassed 4,000 passing yards for his career. Rufe finished his junior season with 1,095 yards. Rodriguez, who was 14 for 32 for 202 yards on Friday night, has a career total of 4,152 passing yards after his junior season.