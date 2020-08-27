Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher, a Manheim Township grad, hit his first home run of the season Wednesday night.

Gallagher hit a 1-0 pitch from St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Dakota Hudson over the left-field wall. The two-run blast gave the Royals a 2-0 lead. But the Cards rallied for four runs in the ninth inning for a 6-5 victory, as reported by the Associated Press.

For Gallagher, who is batting .318 this year, it was the sixth home run of his career.

Cam Gallagher's stats from MLB.com.

Here's video of Gallagher's homer.