Round Rock's Chas McCormick earned an ESPN top plays nod with a home-run robbing catch in Wednesday's Triple-A game at Sacramento. Despite the catch, Round Rock lost the game 4-2 and now trail the best-of-five Pacific League Championship series 2-0.
The catch was ranked No. 2 in ESPN's Top 10 plays list.
Here's video of the catch by McCormick, a former Millersville outfielder who was selected in the 21st round of the 2017 draft.
Chas "Magic" McCormick. #SCTop10 @espn @ESPNAssignDesk @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/6V7glYv3BD— Round Rock Express (@RRExpress) September 12, 2019