ASSOCIATED PRESS

Round Rock's Chas McCormick earned an ESPN top plays nod with a home-run robbing catch in Wednesday's Triple-A game at Sacramento. Despite the catch, Round Rock lost the game 4-2 and now trail the best-of-five Pacific League Championship series 2-0.

The catch was ranked No. 2 in ESPN's Top 10 plays list.

Here's video of the catch by McCormick, a former Millersville outfielder who was selected in the 21st round of the 2017 draft.