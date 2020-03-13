The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball senior all-star game is tentatively set for March 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Hempfield.
The L-L League coaches have selected the rosters for the game, and here’s who is slated to play ...
HOME TEAM
Lindsay Durkota, Hempfield
Lani Batty, Warwick
Jocelyn Umana, Ephrata
Abbey Leslie, Pequea Valley
Bethany Bills, Pequea Valley
Ella Hart, Penn Manor
Kassidy Michael, Manheim Central
Cassie Peris, Lancaster Catholic
Marlia Matters, Lancaster Catholic
Coaches: Kendra Merrifield, Hempfield; Brian Cerullo, Ephrata
AWAY TEAM
Katie Bushong, Manheim Township
Malia Taylor, McCaskey
Ahni-Yah Parker, McCaskey
Lindsey McFeaters, Northern Lebanon
Savannah Byers, Conestoga Valley
Nora Holmes, Lampeter-Strasburg
Annabelle Copeland, Lancaster Country Day
Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day
Kaela Stankiewicz, Lancaster Country Day
Jenna Dombach, Solanco
Coaches: Hilary Waltman, Lancaster Country Day; Chad McDowell, Solanco
