The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball senior all-star game is tentatively set for March 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Hempfield.

The L-L League coaches have selected the rosters for the game, and here’s who is slated to play ...

HOME TEAM

Lindsay Durkota, Hempfield

Lani Batty, Warwick

Karli Stoltzfus, Garden Spot

Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata

Jocelyn Umana, Ephrata

Abbey Leslie, Pequea Valley

Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley

Bethany Bills, Pequea Valley

Ella Hart, Penn Manor

Laura Good, Manheim Central

Kassidy Michael, Manheim Central

Cassie Peris, Lancaster Catholic

Marlia Matters, Lancaster Catholic

Coaches: Kendra Merrifield, Hempfield; Brian Cerullo, Ephrata

AWAY TEAM

Katie Bushong, Manheim Township

Ali Quinn, Manheim Township

Malia Taylor, McCaskey

Ahni-Yah Parker, McCaskey

Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon

Lindsey McFeaters, Northern Lebanon

Savannah Byers, Conestoga Valley

Nora Holmes, Lampeter-Strasburg

Annabelle Copeland, Lancaster Country Day

Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day

Kaela Stankiewicz, Lancaster Country Day

Jenna Dombach, Solanco

Coaches: Hilary Waltman, Lancaster Country Day; Chad McDowell, Solanco

