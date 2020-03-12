Selections for the upcoming Lancaster-Lebanon League senior boys basketball all-star game were revealed on Thursday evening. The game is tentatively scheduled for an 8 p.m. start on March 25 at Hempfield High School, following the girls senior all-star game.
Here are the seniors who have been selected, as determined by L-L head coaches...
Away team (dark uniform)
Seth Beers, Lampeter-Strasburg
Bryce Coletti, Elco
Ilerio Ayo-Faleye, Cedar Crest
Jason Eberhart, Cedar Crest
Elijah Eberly, Elizabethtown
Zach Oldac, Manheim Township
Ryan Parise, Elizabethtown
Brad Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley
Asher Kemble, Elco
Darin Landis, Lampeter-Strasburg
Matt McCleary, Columbia
Greg Mizii, Lancaster Country Day
Coaches: Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ed Berryman, Columbia’s Kerry Glover and Cedar Crest’s Tom Smith
Home team (white uniform)
Trey Griffin, Cocalico
Ethan Hine, Penn Manor
Denzel Kabasele, Lancaster Catholic
David Kamwanga, Lancaster Catholic
Trey Wells, Lancaster Catholic
Keith Lambert, Jr., Octorara
Adam Long, Annville-Cleona
Andrew Long, Annville-Cleona
Makai Ortiz-Gray, McCaskey
Elijah Terry, McCaskey
Raylin Pena, Lebanon
Andrew Zentner, Garden Spot
Coaches: Warwick’s Chris Christensen and Lancaster Catholic’s Joe Klazas