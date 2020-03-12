Selections for the upcoming Lancaster-Lebanon League senior boys basketball all-star game were revealed on Thursday evening. The game is tentatively scheduled for an 8 p.m. start on March 25 at Hempfield High School, following the girls senior all-star game.

Here are the seniors who have been selected, as determined by L-L head coaches...

Away team (dark uniform)

Seth Beers, Lampeter-Strasburg

Bryce Coletti, Elco

Ilerio Ayo-Faleye, Cedar Crest

Jason Eberhart, Cedar Crest

Elijah Eberly, Elizabethtown

Zach Oldac, Manheim Township

Ryan Parise, Elizabethtown

Brad Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley

Asher Kemble, Elco

Darin Landis, Lampeter-Strasburg

Matt McCleary, Columbia

Greg Mizii, Lancaster Country Day

Coaches: Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ed Berryman, Columbia’s Kerry Glover and Cedar Crest’s Tom Smith

Home team (white uniform)

Trey Griffin, Cocalico

Ethan Hine, Penn Manor

Denzel Kabasele, Lancaster Catholic

David Kamwanga, Lancaster Catholic

Trey Wells, Lancaster Catholic

Keith Lambert, Jr., Octorara

Adam Long, Annville-Cleona

Andrew Long, Annville-Cleona

Makai Ortiz-Gray, McCaskey

Elijah Terry, McCaskey

Raylin Pena, Lebanon

Andrew Zentner, Garden Spot

Coaches: Warwick’s Chris Christensen and Lancaster Catholic’s Joe Klazas