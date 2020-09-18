Seemingly destined for a season-opening loss, thanks to a late interception near the goal line, Columbia was gifted a golden opportunity to claim victory.

After taking over at its own 1 and following an offside by Columbia, Lancaster Catholic quarterback Mason McClair fumbled in the final minute and it was recovered by Collin McCarty at the 9.

The Tide then made the most of the opportunity when junior quarterback Robert Footman scampered three yards for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal with 35 seconds left to give Columbia a 19-14 win over the Crusaders Friday night in Lancaster.

Stars of game

Footman completed 14 of 34 passes for 120 yards and added the game-winning TD run.

For the Crusaders, Tony Cruz scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter on runs of 16 and nine yards. He finished with 55 yards on six carries and also picked off a pass.

Key statistics

Lancaster Catholic racked up 112 yards on its two first-quarter touchdowns.

From that point, the Tide defense held the Crusaders to 66 yards the rest of the game, including just 17 in the second half and no first downs.

The Crusaders attempted only two passes, the first of which came at the 4:32 mark of the third quarter. The other attempt was intercepted on the game’s final play.

High Tide

Trailing 14-7, Columbia got a 69-yard touchdown run from Steven Rivas with 9:37 left in the final quarter. Later, the Tide recovered a muffed punt and drove to the Crusader 26, but Footman was picked off by Nahjeir Aikens with 1:55 left.