Columbia rolled up 534 yards of offense and toppled Annville-Cleona 44-7 to improve to 4-1 this season, and with a trip to Myerstown on the docket next week, stayed a game back of Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four leader Elco.

Because of shuffling its original Week Four game and opponent, A-C (1-2 L-L, 2-3 overall) was playing its second game of the week. Against Columbia on Friday, the Little Dutchmen picked up just 185 yards of total offense — below their season average of 221 yards a game — and surrendered nearly 200 yards more on defense than they had averaged to start the season.

The Dutchmen got on the board late in the second quarter when Chase Maguire pulled in a tipped pass and returned the interception 45 yards. But moments later, Michael Poole made a one-handed, 56-yard catch to quickly move the Crimson Tide inside the red zone.

Three plays later, Poole (5 catches for 124 yards) made a 1-yard touchdown catch to give Columbia a 32-7 halftime lead.

Fast start

A-C missed a 46-yard field goal on its opening possession. From there, QB Robert Footman hit Keegin Zink (4 catches for 121 yards) for a 56-yard completion to set up a 5-yard TD pass from Footman Darnell Tucker (4 catches for 73 yards, 2 TDs) to give the Tide a 7-0 lead.

Following a three-and-out by the Dutchmen, Columbia marched 78 yards on seven plays, capped by Steven Rivas’ 1-yard touchdown run.

Key statistic

Columbia had six pass plays for more than 30 yards in the first half, including at least one on each of its five touchdown drives.

Star of the game

Footman threw for four touchdowns and for 323 yards, completing 14 of his 22 pass attempts. Through five games, the junior quarterback has 12 TD passes and 1,121 yards.

Up next

Columbia is slated to visit first-place Elco, while Annville-Cleona is set to host Octorara.