Manheim Central senior quarterback Evan Simon and Cocalico senior quarterback/safety Noah Palm sat mere feet from each other on a bench inside the Barons’ football locker room on a weekday evening in late June.
Their presence was requested for a photo shoot for the cover of LNP’s preseason football guide. It’s in that locker room Simon was asked what makes Palm such an effective defensive back. Simon immediately referenced last year’s District Three Class 5A championship game.
“Do you remember that one play?” Simon said as he locked eyes with Palm.
Smirks formed on both faces.
“I threw a nice corner route to the end zone,” Simon said. “And out of nowhere (Palm) swats it. He’s just a freak. He’s a really athletic kid.”
Manheim Central went on to beat Cocalico in that district title game, continuing a storied rivalry that stretches back decades between two of the most consistently strong programs in the Lancaster-Lebanon League.
It’s a rivalry that’s only intensified in recent years, considering Manheim Central and Cocalico have finished as No. 1 and No. 2 in the L-L Section Two standings in each of the last three years and five of the last seven. The Barons and Eagles have also met deep in the district playoffs in each of the last three years and four of the last six.
Etching their names in the history books of that rivalry the last few seasons have been Palm and Simon, both starting QBs for their respective programs since the start of 2017.
And both have been highly successful.
Manheim Central is 27-2 with Simon as starting QB in the Barons’ multiple/spread offense, claiming back-to-back section and district crowns.
Cocalico is 19-5 with Palm under center in the flexbone attack, the Eagles twice being the L-L Section Two runner-up to the Barons and falling to Manheim Central in the district semifinals in 2017 and the district final in 2018.
Showing poise
Palm also started and made 100-plus tackles as a freshman in Cocalico’s defensive backfield in 2016, the same year the Eagles last beat the Barons, a 28-24 regular season victory in which Palm stepped in for one clutch play at QB when starter Brady Sawyer had to leave after getting his helmet knocked off.
“It was a third-and-9,” longtime Cocalico coach Dave Gingrich recalled. “Noah threw a 30-yard completion. That was cold off the bench. ...We ended up scoring on that drive.”
And because we’re on the topic of a young gun showing poise in his varsity snaps at QB, Simon admitted the most nervous he’s ever been before a game came in his first career start as a sophomore in Week One of 2017, on the road at Warwick.
Simon calmed the nerves by connecting with his older brother, Tyler, for a pair of TD tosses to help Manheim Central go up 35-0 by halftime. Those proved vital as Warwick came charging back but fell short in an eventual 35-27 Barons victory.
Next level
Both Simon and Palm were all-state selections in 2018. And both are headed to Division I programs after high school.
The 6-foot, 3-inch, 205-pound Simon is committed to Rutgers as a QB, a position where he has shown he can just about do it all, throwing for 2,701 yards and 28 TDs while rushing for 662 yards and 12 TDs in 15 games last season, the Barons’ lone loss coming in the state final.
Simon will enter 2019 with 5,350 career passing yards — closing in on Jeff Smoker’s program record of 5,900. Simon’s 59 TD passes are already the most in Central history.
“(Simon) has all the tools to make every throw,” Gingrich said. “The short throw, the intermediate throw, the deep throw, throw on the run. ... He’s a nightmare.”
The 6-foot, 200-pound Palm is committed to New Hampshire, where he’ll compete at defensive back and perhaps even bulk up to become a linebacker. His career defensive numbers as a safety entering 2019 are 233 tackles, five interceptions, three caused fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
He also has 2,500 career rushing yards, 1,366 career passing yards and 43 total career TDs as a QB.
“(Palm) is a tough kid,” fifth-year Manheim Central head coach Dave Hahn said. “I know everybody likes him at quarterback. I like him even more at safety. I liked him as a freshman.”
Palm’s defensive numbers might be higher had he not been restricted to mostly playing QB as a sophomore in 2017.
The Eagles didn’t have a suitable backup at the time, and didn’t want to risk Palm getting hurt on defense.
“It’s fun to get out there and hit some kids,” Palm said.
Has he ever put a good stick on Simon?
“There was one play,” Simon recalled of last year’s district title game. “I escaped out of the pocket, ran 10 yards and got out of bounds. A reporter on the sidelines was like, ‘Noah almost took your head off.’ ”
One last dance
Manheim Central and Cocalico might battle for L-L Section Two supremacy again this fall, though each team returns just one starting O-lineman and must fill in several spots on both sides of the ball.
The Eagles will try to snap a five-game losing streak to the Barons when they visit Manheim Central on Sept. 27. Perhaps the two teams will meet again in the district playoffs for what would be the fourth consecutive year.
Regardless, it’ll put a bow on what has been an impressive back-and-forth between Simon and Palm that will not soon be forgotten in the long-standing tussle between Section Two foes.
“It’s definitely the biggest rivalry around, I’d say,” Simon said.