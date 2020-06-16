Tuesday was a long, exhausting, dramatic and ultimately brilliant day of golf for Lancaster amateur Richard Riva.

Riva, 22 and a recent St. Joseph’s University graduate, shot 75 Monday in stroke play qualifying for the Golf Association of Philadelphia Amateur Championship at Lancaster Country Club.

That put him in a nine-way playoff for the final four spots in the match play bracket of one of the region’s oldest (120 years) and most venerable amateur events. Which took place at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Over three holes, the playoff whittled down to Riva and another guy for the final spot. Then Riva made a 40-foot birdie putt to win it.

That put him in a first-rounder against William Davenport of Philadelphia, one of the area’s top players. The number one seed vs. No. 32.

Riva won, two-up.

In the second round, Riva played what he called, “one of the better rounds I’ve ever played,’’ shooting three under par over 14 holes to beat Christopher Cerminaro, five and four

That puts Riva in an 8 a.m. quarterfinal Wednesday opposite Michael O’Brien, whom Riva happened to be having a beer with as he conducted a phone interview Tuesday evening.

They were college teammates, although they’ve never gone head-to-head in a tournament before.

“This will be the first and probably last time,’’ said Riva, since O’Brien intends to turn pro after one more college season.

Riva is the only local player to enter both the Philly and Lanco Amateurs, the latter of which will be played Friday and Saturday at Tanglewood Manor.

The Philly Am final is scheduled for Saturday, so if Riva wins twice Wednesday, he’ll have to pass on the Lanco.

“We were just saying this is the strongest field we’ve ever seen in the Philly Am,’’ Riva said. “I figured making the final was a long shot.’’

It’s a shorter shot now.

The quarterfinals will be played Wednesday morning, with the semis scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.