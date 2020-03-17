When the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball season gets underway, there will be just two returning all-state and all-District 3 selections from last spring back on the court.

But plenty of other returning L-L League all-stars are due back to bump and serve, block and spike this season.

Right now, the season is on hold after Gov. Tom Wolf mandated that all schools be closed through March 27, and the PIAA has issued a two-week hiatus on all sporting events because of coronavirus concerns.

Those returning all-state and all-district players call the same team home: Manheim Central.

Hitter Darien Colburn and setter Jeremiah Zimmerman are due back on the floor for coach Craig Dietrich’s squad, which has dominated Section 2 play lately with three championships in a row.

Central also went to the league finals in 2017 and 2018, and won its first District 3 title, in Class 2A, last spring. The Barons took a hit in the graduation department — so long Mason Nissley, the program’s all-time kill leader and section MVP, plus hitters Brandyn Musser and Ben Wolford — but they should be in good hands with Colburn and Zimmerman returning to direct traffic.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Colburn and Zimmerman are also returning league all-stars; they were both second-team picks in Section 2.

Other Section 2 all-stars due back this season include a trio of Elizabethtown teammates in outside hitter Jacques Mortha, libero Jake Sevcik and setter Nate Seeger; Garden Spot middle hitter Dwight Weaver; and Ephrata outside hitter Ethan Sensenig.

Meanwhile, in Section 1, four league all-stars from last spring are due back this year, including Warwick setter Connor Baer and a three-pack of Hempfield standouts in setter Colsen Hunt, middle hitter Ryan Givens and outside hitter Owen Hanzelman.

Hunt and Hanzelman were Hempfield’s jack-of-all-trades players last season, when the Black Knights captured their 23rd L-L League crown.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage